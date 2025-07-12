Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

The Boys/SPN, Doctor Who, Adult Swim/SDCC & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Boys/Supernatural, The Rookie, CIA, IWTV, Doctor Who, Rick and Morty, Adult Swim, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? SDCC 2025, The Boys/Supernatural, ABC's The Rookie & High Potential, Peacock's Crystal Lake, CBS's CIA, CBS's Tracker, Matlock & Elsbeth, HBO Max's It: Welcome to Derry, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, USA Network's WWE SmackDown, BBC's Doctor Who, AEW/WWE, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, Adult Swim, Peacock's The Paper, Peacock's Poker Face, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Boys/Supernatural, The Rookie, High Potential, Crystal Lake, CIA, Tracker, Matlock, It: Welcome to Derry, Interview with the Vampire, Doctor Who, Rick and Morty, Adult Swim & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, July 12, 2025:

The Boys: Jensen Ackles, Misha Collins Did a Take as Dean & Castiel

The Boys: Karl Urban Posts on Series Wrap; "FARKIN BIBLICAL" Finale

The Rookie, High Potential & More Getting Big Boosts From Streaming

Crystal Lake Showrunner Set to Make "A Little Cameo" During SDCC 2025

CIA: Tom Ellis-Starring "FBI" Spinoff Now Midseason; New Showrunner

The Rookie Star Eric Winter Posts Perfect Response to TikTok Concerns

Tracker, Matlock, Elsbeth & More CBS Season Premiere Dates Announced

It: Welcome to Derry Set for October Debut; Heading to SDCC 2025

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Unleashing Season 3 Details at SDCC 2025

Interview with the Vampire, Talamasca at SDCC 2025 Now REALLY Official

WWE SmackDown Preview: WWE Doesn't Care About AEW At All

Doctor Who: Ncuti Gatwa "Finished;" Isn't Sure Who Next Doctor Is

AEW Collision Hits New Low Ahead of All In: Texas

Rick and Morty S08E08 "Nomortland": Blindsided by Jerry's Small Talk

Adult Swim Bringing Smiling Friends, Rick and Morty & More to SDCC

Stuart Fails To Save The Universe in The Daily LITG, 11th July 2025

Interview with the Vampire, Superman & South Park: BCTV Daily Dispatch

The Paper: "The Office" Spinoff Sets 4-Episode Peacock Premiere Date

Poker Face: Patti Harrison on "Dream Role" as Alex, S02 Finale Twist

Superman: Hoult on His Lex Luthor Advice from Smallville's Rosenbaum

