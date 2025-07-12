Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: Laverne & Shirley

The Killers, Violent Femmes Honor "Laverne & Shirley"; McKean Responds

Michael McKean (Better Call Saul) seemed impressed by The Killers and Violent Femmes' recent cover of the Laverne & Shirley theme song.

As an actor and a musician, Michael McKean jumps at the chance when the opportunity presents itself, with a few of his biggest signature films, including the mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap (1984) and A Mighty Wind (2003). As he is set to reprise his role as David St. Hubbins in the upcoming sequel Spinal Tap II, rock bands The Killers and Violent Femmes performed "Making Our Dreams Come True," the theme of his earliest sitcom hit Laverne & Shirley. McKean is one of the last surviving cast members alongside Leslie Easterbrook of the Lowell Ganz, Garry Marshall, and Mark Rothman-created ABC sitcom that ran for eight seasons from 1976-1983.

Laverne & Shirley Star Michael McKean Reacts to The Killers & Violent Femmes' Theme Song Cover

The social media account of Who Done It: The Clue Documentary, which chronicled the making of the 1985 classic murder-mystery film based on the board game that also starred McKean, posted, "[The Killers] and [Violent Femmes] perform the theme song from #LaverneAndShirley. In Milwaukee. 🤘[Michael McKean]." The actor simply responded, "Holy shit." McKean played Lenny Kosnowski, who is best friends with Andrew "Squiggy" Squiggman (David Lander). The two befriend the title characters, Laverne DeFazio (Penny Marshall) and Shirley Feeney (Cindy Williams), as the four go through misadventures in blue-collar life. McKean appeared in 149 of the 178 episodes.

The Laverne & Shirley theme, back when themes were an intricate part of selling a series, "Making Our Dreams Come True" was originally performed by Cyndi Grecco with lyrics written by Norman Gimbel and composed by Charles Fox. The series was one of several spin-offs from Happy Days. While Marshall and Williams were the stars, McKean and Lander's Lenny & Squiggy were popular in their own right, developing their characters while they were theater students at the Pittsburgh-based Carnegie Mellon University, according to Lander. There was an animated spinoff called Laverne & Shirley that ran from 1981-1982 and featured the voices of Marshall and Williams, but didn't feature McKean or Lander.

