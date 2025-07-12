Posted in: Movies, NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl, superman

Saturday Night Live Takes On The Man of Steel: SNL/Superman Sketches

A look back at some Superman-themed SNL sketches from the past, with Bill Murray, John Mulaney, Christopher Reeve, Margot Kidder, and more.

Article Summary Superman and Saturday Night Live share a rich comedic history spanning decades and multiple eras.

John Mulaney, Bill Murray, and others have all donned the cape in memorable SNL Superman sketches.

Icons like Christopher Reeve and Margot Kidder brought authentic Superman energy to Studio 8H.

Classic sketches include "Superhero Party," "Superman's Funeral," and a unique SNL take on the original Superman auditions.

When it comes to the Man of Steel and NBC's long-running late-night live sketch comedy and music series, Superman and Saturday Night Live have had a long-running (and pretty damn funny) relationship. Over the course of SNL's run, everyone from Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, Phil Hartman, Macaulay Culkin, and Jerry Seinfeld to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Hugh Jackman, and John Mulaney have had their shot at Superman/Clark Kent. With James Gunn's David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult-starring feature film now hitting screens everywhere, let's take a look back at some of those sketches, as well as when Christopher Reeve and Margot Kidder graced the stages of Studio 8H.

In Season 50's "Superman," we get a look back at a "Cut for Time" sketch that offered a slightly different take on that famous scene from the Reeve and Kidder-starring 1978 film. In the video above, Lois (Sarah Sherman) is close to getting her exclusive interview with Superman (Mulaney) – but her roommate Glen (Chloe Fineman) proves to be a bit of a distraction (to put it kindly). We won't spoil what happens next, but we think Mikey Day deserves his flowers for his guest appearance as Zod.

On April 6, 1985 (Season 10 Episode 16, with musical guest Santana), SNL host Reeve appeared in the sketch "Superman Auditions." Imagining what it was like for Reeve before he secured the role of the Man of Steel, the sketch saw Jim Belushi as the original film's director, Richard Donner, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus as his assistant, Rachel. In the sketch, Reeve learns that it's down to him, Cory Meredith (Gary Kroeger), and Peter Blake (Rich Hall) for the lead role – and this is the final round.

On March 17, 1979 (Season 4 Episode 15, with musical guest The Chieftains), SNL host Kidder returned to the role of Lois for "Superhero Party," with Murray as Superman and Clark Kent – and with Lois finding married life with the Man of Steel not nearly as exciting as she was expecting. You may need to rewatch it a few times to truly appreciate what Akroyd's The Flash, John Belushi's Hulk, and Garrett Morris' Ant-Man bring to the sketch – pure comedic gold.

On November 21, 1992 (Season 18 Episode 7, with host Sinbad and musical guest Sade), "Superman's Funeral" finds Jimmy Olsen (Rob Schneider) greeting superheroes and supervillains from the DC and Marvel universe as they arrive to pay their respect to the Man of Steel during his funeral. While the way Black Lightning (Sinbad) being turned away from the funeral vibes a bit weird today, Chris Farley's Hulk would win the sketch with a touching and heartfelt tribute to Superman ("Superman was that rarest of things. Every superhero owes him a debt of gratitude and homage. His life was a superhuman expression of the noblest aspirations of man. And in death, he has become the ideal. Of my friend Superman, I can only say this: He was my hero.") Of course, this being the Hulk, some things just don't change…

