Superman & Lois: Tulloch on Finale, Brainiac/S05, Brosnahan & More

Superman & Lois star Elizabeth Tulloch discussed wrapping up the series, Lois' fate, plans for Brainiac if Season 5 happened, and much more.

Article Summary Elizabeth Tulloch reflects on Lois Lane's journey and the emotional Superman & Lois series finale.

Tulloch discusses passing the Lois Lane torch to Rachel Brosnahan for the new Superman film.

Plans for introducing Brainiac in a potential Season 5 and her thoughts on series storylines revealed.

Highlights the show's grounded themes, tackling family, loss, and real-life challenges for Superman.

Elizabeth Tulloch will always be grateful for her time as Lois Lane in The CW series Superman & Lois, which was the final of the Arrowverse spanning six years across six shows. The 2024 finale, "It Went by So Fast," sees the death of both title characters as Lois dies of breast cancer and Clark (Tyler Hoechlin), with a human heart, succumbs to a heart attack. As Clark reflects on his life as a loving father and husband, and savior of billions on Earth as Superman, we see him enjoying his final years alongside Lois and even adopting a Golden Retriever and naming him Krypto (not the one with superpowers). While promoting her partnership with Milk-Bone for the 40-dog screening of Superman (2025), Tulloch spoke to Bleeding Cool on whether she spoke to the new film Lois in Rachel Brosnahan, her reaction to her and Clark's fate, the introduction of Brianiac if the series gone to a fifth season, and how the series' grounded nature was a large part of its success.

Superman & Lois Star Elizabeth Tulloch on Her Fate and Legacy in the Series, Passing the Lois Torch to Rachel Brosnahan, Brainiac, and More

Did you touch base with Rachel Brosnahan about the character before she started filming 'Superman'?

No, I had written on social media a big thank you when we finished filming ['Superman & Lois'], thanking the cast, crew, and all the fans for the support over the years. It's a privilege to have played Lois and to pass the baton to Rachel Brosnahan, and she commented underneath, but I haven't spoken to her directly or had a conversation with her, but I'm sure she's going to be great.

What was your reaction when the showrunners told you of your character's fate?

[Greg Berlanti and Todd Helbing] did a nice job wrapping up the series, given that no one anticipated it ending after four seasons. We all thought it would go seven or eight, and so I'm impressed with what they managed to do with both budget cuts and cast cuts for the final season. We have a 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes for the final season, and people loved the series finale. They felt like it was a great full circle, and I was worried that fans weren't going to like it, but they absolutely loved it.

Did the showrunners talk to you about what direction Lois could have taken in season five, had there been one?

It's not so much what direction they were going to take Lois. I know that there was a certain [arc with] Brainiac. They had a big story arc that had been planned out to introduce Brainiac, which would have been great…it happened. At the very least, we got to have an amazing Doomsday. I was proud of what ours looked like, our VFX team was amazing, and also, Michael Cudlitz did a tremendous job as Lex Luthor.

Looking back, you spent so much of your life in the Arrowverse. How do you feel about the legacy of being a part of that?

I'm proud of 'Superman & Lois.' It's legitimately a great show. When people haven't watched it, I can say with confidence, "You'll like it. It's a great show!" I'm also proud that some of our showrunners tackled some difficult storylines, such as the breast cancer storyline, late-term miscarriage, or Clark having to go to cancer support groups, because he couldn't emotionally handle some of the devastation and not being able to save Lois. They really introduced some grounded, relatable themes, and they pulled it off, and it's something when I meet fans out in the world or at Comic-Cons or whatever, they seem to respond to that human element, the characters and family drama of it.

You were put in a unique position for a 'Superman' live-action series that most others haven't had that definitive ending. How does that feel to have that finality and your place within the DC legacy?

It was a decision to wrap it up as far as having Lois and Clark pass by the fact that Clark ends up with a human heart, was a sort of beautiful choice. I get asked all the time, "Do you think the show could be resurrected?" I'm like, "Of course, it's a superhero show. You could do anything. It could have been a dream." It was very emotional, the series finale. It was quite beautiful. I don't know anyone who didn't cry, who saw our series finale, and it was beautifully done.

Superman & Lois, which also stars Alex Garfin, Indie Navarrette, Erik Valdez, Wolé Parks, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Dylan Walsh, Sofia Hasmik, Jordan Elsass, and Michael Cudlitz is available to stream on HBO Max. Warner Bros' Superman, which also stars David Corenswet, Nicholas Hoult, Skyler Gisondo, Edi Gathegi, Nathan Fillion, Isabella Merced, Wendell Pierce, and Beck Bennett, is now playing in theaters.

