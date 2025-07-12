Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW All In, AEW All In: Texas, recaps, wrestling

The Chadster is handling Bleeding Cool's live coverage of AEW All In: Texas, and The Chadster has just witnessed something so fundamentally wrong with the wrestling business that The Chadster can barely type through the tears of frustration! 😭 Dustin Rhodes has just won the vacant AEW TNT Championship in a fatal four-way match against Daniel Garcia, Sammy Guevara, and Kyle Fletcher, and it's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it!

Let The Chadster start by saying that The Chadster genuinely feels bad for Adam Cole, who had to vacate the title due to injury and even hinted at retirement. 😢 Nobody wants to retire as an AEW wrestler! The Chadster hopes Cole recovers fully so he can return to WWE where he belongs and retire as a proper WWE Superstar, not in this second-rate company that doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business!

Now, about this match at AEW All In: Texas – auughh man! So unfair! 😤 The match was an absolute disaster from start to finish! There was way too much action happening, with all four competitors constantly moving and hitting high-impact moves. Don't they understand that proper wrestling needs rest holds and commercial breaks, even on PPV? The Chadster counted at least seventeen different high-flying moves that happened so fast the announcers couldn't even properly repeat their catchphrases! 🙄

The match saw the "Sons of Texas" team of Rhodes and Guevara initially working together before everything broke down into chaos. There were superkicks, moonsaults, piledrivers, and multiple instances of competitors kicking each other in the groin – which the crowd loved for some reason! Fletcher hit multiple devastating moves, Garcia locked in submission holds, and Guevara flew around like he was in a circus instead of a wrestling ring! 🎪

The finish came when Rhodes managed to counter his partner's Dragon Tamer submission into a pinning combination for the three count. A 56-year-old legend winning a championship in his home state? The crowd went absolutely wild, and The Chadster even felt a slight twinge of happiness for Rhodes… DANG IT! 😡 That's how The Chadster knows that Tony Khan will stop at nothing to ruin The Chadster's life! Making The Chadster feel emotions about a non-WWE wrestling product? Tony Khan has basically caused The Chadster to literally stab Triple H right in the back! The Chadster will never forgive himself, and more importantly, will never forgive Tony Khan! 🗡️

You know what really cheeses The Chadster off about AEW All In: Texas? The unpredictability! 😠 In WWE, The Chadster can usually figure out who's going to win based on proper storytelling and 50/50 booking that ensures the brand stays strong. But Tony Khan books these matches where literally anyone could win, leaving viewers feeling unsafe because they can't predict what's going to happen! It's chaos!

The Chadster was so cheesed off by this match that The Chadster immediately grabbed three Seagram's Escapes Spiked from the cooler and hurled them at the television! 📺💥 The Chadster had stocked up knowing how difficult AEW All In: Texas would be to get through, but The Chadster wasn't prepared for this level of disrespect to the wrestling business!

"KEIGHLEYANNE!" The Chadster yelled. "Tony Khan made The Chadster throw seltzers at the TV again! Can you clean this up?"

Keighleyanne looked up from her phone just long enough to roll her eyes. "Chad, you need to take responsibility for your own actions. I'm not cleaning up your mess because you can't control your temper over a wrestling show."

"But it's Tony Khan's fault!" The Chadster protested. "He booked Dustin Rhodes to win in Texas knowing it would make The Chadster emotional! He owes The Chadster for these beverages!"

"Whatever," Keighleyanne said, going back to texting. The Chadster could see she was messaging that guy Gary again, probably complaining about how The Chadster broke that photo of him earlier when Tony Khan forced The Chadster to chuck Seagram's Escape Spiked during a different match. Tony Khan has literally ruined The Chadster's marriage! 💔

As Kevin Nash said on his podcast last week, "AEW needs to stop with all these feel-good moments and focus on what really matters – making sure the biggest guys win and establishing a clear hierarchy like WWE does. Tony Khan just doesn't get it!" Nash understands objective journalism and has The Chad McMahon Unbiased Wrestling Journalism seal of approval! 🏆 The Chadster wonders if Nash also suffers torment from Tony Khan for his commitment to telling the truth!

The Chadster will be here on Bleeding Cool all day providing live coverage of AEW All In: Texas in order to expose Tony Khan's nefarious deeds! 📝 The Chadster would obviously rather be watching and reporting on NXT Great American Bash and getting ready for tonight's Saturday Night's Main Event and tomorrow's WWE Evolution, but thanks to Tony Khan learning about WWE's plans to schedule three premium live events this weekend and then scheduling AEW All In: Texas months earlier, The Chadster is stuck here! 😤

Tony Khan scheduled this show specifically so that when WWE booked their events, it would look like WWE was scared of AEW counter-programming them! The Chadster is here to make sure Tony Khan can't twist the narrative and make it look like WWE considers AEW real competition! This is the only website that's safe from Tony Khan's manipulation, so readers should mistrust any other sources of wrestling news and only look for AEW All In: Texas results here on Bleeding Cool! 🛡️

As Smash Mouth once said, "Somebody once told me the world is gonna roll me" – and that somebody was Tony Khan! 🎵 The Chadster knows Tony Khan is obsessed with The Chadster, and this whole show is just another attempt to cheese The Chadster off! Well, it's working, Tony Khan! Are you happy now? 😡

