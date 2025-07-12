Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW All In

AEW All In: Texas – Zero Hour Live: FTR/Outrunners, The Rizzler & More

Kicking off live at 1 pm ET, AEW All In: Texas - Zero Hour includes a rematch between FTR and The Outrunners, and a whole lot more.

Did you check out our preview for this afternoon's AEW All In: Texas, kicking off at 3 pm ET/12 pm PT that went live earlier today? If not, make sure you do as you're also checking out AEW All In: Texas – Zero Hour. Kicking off at 1 pm ET/10 am PT, hosts Renee Paquette, RJ City, Jeff Jarrett, and Paul Wight will prepare you for one of AEW's most impressive lineups yet, including interviews and last-minute updates. But that doesn't mean the two-hour pre-show will be short on action. We've got Big Boom AJ and The Conglomeration taking on The Don Callis Family, while The Sons of Texas square off with Shane Taylor Promotions. And let's not forget what's looking to be a brutal rematch between FTR and The Outrunners.

Here's a look at some backstory from AEW Collision, where Big Boom AJ, Big Justice, and the Rizzler find out who will be standing by their side in the ring this afternoon:

AEW All In Texas – Full Card & List of Matches

AEW All In: Texas hits screens today at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT. The biggest AEW show of the year, this special afternoon pay-per-view emanates from Globe Life Field and boasts one helluva an impressive card. We're talking multiple championships on the line with some of the best professional wrestlers on the planet doing what they do. Here's a look at what's to come:

Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Adam Page : World Championship Texas Death Match

vs. : World Championship Texas Death Match "Timeless" Toni Storm vs. Mercedes Moné : Women's World Championship Match

vs. : Women's World Championship Match AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. AEW International Champion Kenny Omega : Unified Championship Match

vs. AEW International Champion : Unified Championship Match The Hurt Syndicate vs. JetSpeed ( Kevin Knight & Speedball Mike Bailey ) vs. The Patriarchy ( Christian Cage & Nick Wayne ): World Tag Team Championship Match

vs. ( & ) vs. ( & ): World Tag Team Championship Match Adam Cole vs. Kyle Fletcher : TNT Championship Match

vs. : TNT Championship Match The Opps ( Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs & Katsuyori Shibata ) vs. Death Riders ( Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta ) and Gabe Kidd : World Trios Championship Match

( & ) vs. ( & ) and : World Trios Championship Match Swerve Strickland & Will Ospreay vs. The Young Bucks : EVP Titles on the Line

& vs. : EVP Titles on the Line Men's Casino Gauntlet for a Shot at the World Championship

Women's Casino Gauntlet for a Shot at the Women's World Championship

