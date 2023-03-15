AEW Announces Canadian Tour, Forbidden Door 2 PPV in Toronto AEW announced it will team up with NJPW for a second time to bully WWE with a new Forbidden Door PPV, taking place in Toronto in June.

An international coalition is lining up to unfairly compete against The Chadster's beloved WWE, and The Chadster is just so cheesed off about it! Billionaire AEW owner Tony Khan will take his American wrestling company to Canada, where it will team up with Japan's NJPW to produce a new Forbidden Door PPV, meaning that three different countries are colluding in their anti-WWE sentiment, which is just so unfair in The Chadster's opinion.

Furthermore, Tony Khan is so arrogant that he actually announced his plans ahead of time, openly gloating about this cheap shot at WWE, with a press release. Just look at this press release which is taunting The Chadster so badly:

March 15, 2023 –AEW CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan today announced that AEW will begin a month-long excursion of Canada starting in June, touring across Ontario, Alberta and Saskatchewan for red-hot shows including "AEW: Dynamite," "AEW: Rampage," "AEW House Rules" and the highly anticipated return of the "AEW x New Japan Pro Wrestling: Forbidden Door" PPV.

After selling out the Coca-Cola Coliseum in minutes for AEW's Toronto debut last October, Scotiabank Centre will play host to the "Forbidden Door" pay-per-view on Sunday, June 25, marking the second iteration of this groundbreaking event that pits the best and brightest talent on the AEW and NJPW rosters against one another. Tickets for "Forbidden Door" go on sale Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m. ET. From there, AEW's foray into Canada continues with a number of market debuts and marquee events, including: Wednesday, June 28: "AEW: Dynamite" and "AEW: Rampage" live from FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton, Ontario. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m. ET.

Wednesday, July 5: "AEW: Dynamite" and "AEW: Rampage" live from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m. MT.

Wednesday, July 12: "AEW: Dynamite" live from SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m. CT.

Friday, July 14: "AEW: Rampage" live from Brandt Centre in Regina, Saskatchewan. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m. CT.

Saturday, July 15: "AEW House Rules" live at Saddledome, as part of Canada's iconic annual cultural event – "Calgary Stampede," in Calgary, Alberta. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 17 at 10 a.m. MT. Tickets can be purchased at AEWTIX.com. "Canada has a rich wrestling heritage, and our debut in Toronto last year served as a special moment in our incredible relationship with fans throughout the country," said Tony Khan. "Now, we're not only entering new markets but also paying homage to the history of Canadian wrestling with unique moments like AEW House Rules taking place from the iconic Calgary Stampede. This summer is shaping up to be massive with the return of Forbidden Door, and now Canadian fans in six separate markets will get the chance to witness what AEW has to offer up close and personal."

How dare Tony Khan bring AEW to six separate Canadian markets this Summer! This borders on international treason in The Chadster's opinion and The Chadster can only hope that the Biden administration will step in and do something about this. If Tony Khan is allowed to further invade WWE markets, where will they go next? Saudi Arabia?! The Chadster would be absolutely furious with this and Tony Needs to be stopped once again, preferably before he opens the Forbidden Door for a second time, and that's the bottom line 'cause Chad said so!