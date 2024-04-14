Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Battle of the Belts, AEW Collision, recaps, wrestling

AEW Collision & Battle of the Belts X: Worst Wrestling EVER

😱 AEW Collision & Battle of the Belts X was a DISASTER! 🚨 Tony Khan's desperate attempt to compete with WWE was an EMBARRASSMENT! 🙄 The Chadster tells all! 😠

🚨🚨🚨 Oh boy, folks, The Chadster just finished watching the worst episode of televised "wrestling" he's ever seen, and that's really saying something! 😱 AEW Collision & Battle of the Belts X back-to-back? More like Tony Khan's desperation hour! 🙄

AEW Collision Review

First off, let's talk about this House of Black vs Dante Martin, Action Andretti & Matt Sydal match that kicked off AEW Collision. Sure, there were some flips and dives, but it was all just a pale imitation of the storytelling and psychology you'd see in a WWE match. 😴 And don't even get The Chadster started on Malakai Black's spooky gimmick. It's just so disrespectful to the Undertaker and everything he's ever done for spooky characters. 😠

Next up, we had Katsuyori Shibata vs Lee Moriarty. The Chadster has to admit, seeing Hook come out to even the odds against Shane Taylor Promotions was a bit shocking. 😲 But let's be real, Hook is no Bron Breakker. He doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 🙄

Auughh man! So unfair! Daniel Garcia vs Angelico? More like a cheap knockoff of a WWE match. 😒 And don't even get The Chadster started on Pac's promo on Okada. Pac and Okada both literally stabbed Triple H right in the back by joining AEW in the first place! Clearly they are afraid of the grind. 😡

The Women's World Championship Eliminator Match between Toni Storm and AZM was just a mess. Constant outside interference, no real story, just moves for the sake of moves. 🥱 And Thunder Rosa's promo? Please. She doesn't have half the charisma of a WWE Superstar like Charlotte Flair. 💅

The Chadster nearly threw his White Claw seltzer at the TV during that Blackpool Combat Club vs Powerhouse Hobbs & Kyle Fletcher match, that served as the main event of AEW Collision. 📺🥫 So much flipping and flopping, no selling, and complete disregard for the art of wrestling. It's like they don't even care about the legacy of legends like Bruno Sammartino and Bob Backlund. 😔 And don't even get The Chadster started on the post-match attack. Tony Khan is clearly just trying to copy WWE's booking style. 🙄

Speaking of copying WWE, a Ladder Match for the tag titles at Dynasty? Gee, where have we seen that before? 🤔 Oh right, at every WWE event ever. Come up with an original idea for once, Tony! 😒

AEW Battle of the Belts X Review

The FTW Championship match that started Battle of the Belts X? More like the WTF Championship match! 🤪 Shane Taylor should have squashed Hook like a bug, but no, Tony Khan had to book another upset just to make WWE look bad. 😡

Auughh man! So unfair! The AEW International Championship Eliminator Match with the so-called champion, Roderick Strong, in cahoots with Wardlow & the ROH World Tag Team Champions Mike Bennett & Matt Taven against Rocky Romero? 🤮 It was just another blatant ripoff of WWE's superior product. 😤 And then we've got Kyle O'Reilly being all buddy-buddy with Roderick after the match, only to get taken out? C'mon! It's a desperate attempt to create drama, like a cheap soap opera. 📺 Nobody does betrayal like WWE, Tony Khan is just copying again! 😡 And that running lariat from Wardlow on Rocky? Literally stole that from NXT's play-by-play. 🙄 Talk about a lack of originality! Worst of all, this match just proves that Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 🤦‍♂️

And don't even get The Chadster started on the Battle of the Belts X main event: an ROH Women's World Championship bout. Athena and Billie Starkz are just cheap imitations of WWE Superstars. 😴 The Chadster bets Becky Lynch and Bayley were watching and laughing at how amateur this all looked. 😂

Folks, The Chadster is just so tired of Tony Khan's constant attempts to compete with WWE. 😫 Three-hour wrestling shows are WWE Raw's thing, and Tony needs to stop ripping them off. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😠

The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So

🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨 The Chadster's best friend and fellow unbiased journalist, Gavin Sheehan, reported a few days ago that AEW Dynamite was nearly killed this week and is on its last legs, the worst final days of WCW, thanks to taking some jabs at WWE after WWE took jabs at them! 😱 Clearly, Tony Khan is overcompensating with this AEW Collision & Battle of the Belts X combo, like it's all about quantity over quality. 🙄 Auughh man! So unfair! 😫💔

The Chadster's final verdict? Do yourself a favor and watch some WWE programming as soon as possible to cleanse your soul of this sports entertainment abomination. 🙏 And please, Tony Khan, stop trying to compete with WWE. You're just embarrassing yourself at this point. 😂

