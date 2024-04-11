Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, all in, cm punk, Jack Perry, recaps, wrestling

In Defense of CM Punk After The Release of Jack Perry Fight Footage

The Chadster sets the record straight on why bringing attention to the backstage fight between CM Punk and Jack Perry is okay when WWE does it but not AEW! 😡🤼

Last night on AEW Dynamite, at the direction of Tony Khan, AEW aired the footage of CM Punk's backstage fight with Jack Perry at last year's AEW All In event. 🤯 The Chadster is outraged about this, as are a lot of other upstanding members of the WWE Universe, judging by the response on social media. 📱 By trying to capitalize on this incident, Tony Khan has shown once again that he doesn't understand the first thing about the wrestling business, and with this post, The Chadster will finally prove it. 🏅

First of all, The Chadster hears a lot of biased AEW fans claiming that airing the footage was justified because WWE spent WrestleMania week bringing it up multiple times. 🎤 Yes, it's true that the now reformed Corporate Mouthpiece Punk (The Chadster is so proud of him for finally growing up 👼) appeared on the podcast of The Chadster's good friend and fellow member of The Chadster's Unbiased Journalism Club, Ariel Helwani, where he rehashed the incident in detail and talked lots of trash about AEW and Tony Khan. 🗑️ Yes, Helwani is good friends with WWE CEO Nick Khan, and yes, Helwani also tried to get Cody Rhodes to do the same thing when he was interviewed last week, though Cody refused to talk badly about AEW (maybe he isn't cut out to be the face of WWE after all?). 😒 And yes, Punk also took shots at AEW during the WrestleMania pre-show. 🎥

But those actions by WWE were justified because AEW's existence as an alternative is just so unfair in the first place. 🤷‍♂️ If AEW never existed, WWE would never have had to hire CM Punk back in the first place just to spite Tony Khan, which probably cost them a lot of money. 💸 And that's not the only way AEW has cost WWE money. Just think of all the contracts WWE has had to pay more money for because there's now another viable place to make a good living as a wrestler in North America? That's just so unfair to WWE and everything WWE has done for the wrestling business. 😤

On the other hand, AEW bringing up these same things that CM Punk brought up on WWE media appearances and on the WrestleMania pre-show itself, was uncalled for in every way possible. 🚫 Unless you are WWE, it is just sad and pathetic to take shots at other companies, and lots of people on X agree with The Chadster on that. 😩 Whatever happened to civility in wrestling?! And even worse, AEW had the nerve to try to use that footage to both advance the feud between The Young Bucks and FTR and to set up the eventual return of Jack Perry. That's just plain exploitation, in the Chadster's opinion. 🎭 Auughh man! So unfair! 😡

Yes, The Chadster knows that some people will try to say that WWE has been doing the same thing with CM Punk since he returned to WWE, turning his volatile reputation for unprovoked backstage violence into an angle, first with Seth Rollins, and now with Drew McIntyre. But that's not the same thing at all. 🙅‍♂️ First of all, AEW is booked by Tony Khan, while WWE is booked by Triple H, and they are completely different people. Also, WWE has the support of wrestling media pundits who make paid appearances at WWE events, like Bubba Ray Dudley, while wrestling media pundits who make paid appearances at WWE events, like Bubba Ray Dudley, are critical of AEW. The Chadster will take the word of a media pundit who makes paid appearances for WWE over the words of some biased AEW shill any day of the week. 📜

Now that The Chadster has established that WWE talking trash about AEW or using CM Punk's backstage fight with Jack Perry to build storylines is completely different and much better than AEW talking trash about WWE or using CM Punk's backstage fight with Jack Perry to build storylines, let's get into the footage itself. 👀 In The Chadster's opinion, this footage completely exonerates CM Punk. 🥇 In the footage, we see CM Punk innocently walk into the Gorilla Position area and angrily confront Jack Perry. Perry disrespectfully dares to discuss the issue, clearly provoking CM Punk to shove him while Perry was fixing his hair, when Perry least expected it, just like any real tough man would do. 💪 Then, Punk appears to try to punch Perry while he's on the ground and briefly grabs Perry in a headlock before the fight is broken up by Samoa Joe and others, at which point Punk tries to punch Perry one more time and then lunges at Tony Khan while being held back by Malakai Black and Jerry Lynn, all extremely reasonable actions Clearly, Jack Perry is entirely to blame for this and it was just so unfair for Khan to fire Punk over it. 😠

The Chadster asks, who reading this hasn't physically assaulted a co-worker over a work-based disagreement? 🙄 Just this morning, The Chadster has been in three fights at the Bleeding Cool bullpen. First, The Chadster tried to stab fellow wrestling writer El Presidente for accusing WWE of being "capitalist pigs." 🐷 After that, The Chadster picked up a chair and threw it at his editor, Ray Flook, for suggesting edits to one of The Chadster's brilliant and unbiased articles. 🪑 And it isn't just The Chadster, either. Bleeding Cool Editor-in-Chief Kaitlyn Booth was so aggravated by The Chadster's trademark use of emojis to convey emotional depth in his posts (she must be an AEW fan) that she broke a bottle over The Chadster's head and tried to gauge The Chadster's eyes out with it. She even yelled, "the bottle is real glass, cry my a river" while throttling The Chadster. This is just completely normal behavior for grown adults in a place of business, as any self-respecting WWE fan would agree. The Chadster doesn't get why anyone thinks CM Punk did anything wrong when punching, choking, or tackling and trying to dismember co-workers is completely normal and not in any way a sign someone is an unhinged, narcissistic psychopath. 🏢

Finally, The Chadster wants to address the unfair criticism some people are making that CM Punk's assault on Jack Perry didn't seem to inflict any actual physical damage, and that, combined with his performance in his two UFC matches, it shows that CM Punk is a pussy who couldn't beat up The Chadster's 86-year-old grandmother. 👵 Well, The Chadster knows those people have got it all wrong and are probably on Tony Khan's payroll. The fact is that CM Punk is so skilled and dangerous a fighter that he was forced to hold back when sucker-punching Jack Perry and trying to choke him. 👊 If he didn't, then who knows what damage Punk's educated fists would have done? If anything, CM Punk should be commended for not putting Perry and Tony Khan both in the hospital. 🏥

So, The Chadster says to all of you biased AEW fans out there that WWE is the best, CM Punk is a legitimate tough guy who is very hinged, and everything Tony Khan and AEW does is wrong. 🙅‍♂️ Now that all of that is settled, The Chadster can't wait to watch WWE SmackDown this Friday, a real wrestling show. And if WWE is thinking of retaliating in any way on that show against AEW, all the Chadster can say is that, in advance, without knowing anything about it, WWE is right, and AEW is wrong. And that's the bottom line 'cause Chad said so! 🎤👊💥

