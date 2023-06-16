Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew, AEW Collision, wrestling

AEW Collision Gets Announce Team as Elton John Betrays WWE

Tony Khan drags Elton John, Kevin Kelly, and more into AEW Collision! Unfair to WWE! Find out how Smash Mouth is still superior! 😤🎵

As if it wasn't bad enough for Tony Khan to dedicate his considerable resources to RUINING THE CHADSTER'S LIFE, now he's dragging Nigel McGuinness, Kevin Kelly, Jim Ross, and even Sir Elton John into it. Auughh man! So unfair!😤

The Chadster must admit, with great anguish, that Tony Khan recently announced the addition of a new weekly AEW show, AEW Collision, which debuts this Saturday on TNT. The show will feature the announce team of Nigel McGuinness, Kevin Kelly, and Jim Ross.🎙️ And it will have a famous new theme song too!

#AEWCollision debuts TOMORROW NIGHT on @TNTdrama at 8pm ET/7pm CT at the @UnitedCenter in Chicago! We're going to have a great announce team on Saturday Nights with your new weekly commentary team @realkevinkelly + @McGuinnessNigel, joined by expert analysis from legend @JRsBBQ! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 16, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Why is this team so objectively bad in The Chadster's unbiased opinion? Let's break it down. First of all, The Chadster has enough trouble keeping up with WWE's amazing programming without getting nagged about AEW's inferior, "alternative" product. Now they're invading Saturdays too? It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it.🤬

Secondly, this new announce team is just pouring salt in the wound. How can Nigel McGuinness, Kevin Kelly, and Jim Ross even live with themselves after literally stabbing Vince McMahon right in the back, joining forces with the likes of Tony Khan? It's outrageous! They clearly don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business.💔>

But the final insult from Tony Khan? Announcing that the new theme song for AEW Collision will be "Saturday Night's Alright for Fighting" by Sir Elton John. Really, Elton? Really?!? The Chadster is baffled and deeply saddened to see this legendary musician stabbing Vince McMahon right in the back too. It's a disgrace!😔

Now, let The Chadster explain why Smash Mouth, the greatest band of all time, is far superior to Elton John. Smash Mouth embodies the essence of pure rock, with their iconic, unforgettable tunes that are perfect for any party or Mazda Miata drive.🎸 They're highly underrated, unlike Elton John who has already received heaps of praise. Furthermore, Smash Mouth's lyrics are so catchy that they could make any wrestling show an instant hit. The Chadster can't help but lose himself in the euphoria of Smash Mouth's jams, which could never be matched by any Elton John tune.✨

So please, do everyone a favor. Stay far away from TNT at 8 PM Eastern tomorrow. Don't let Tony Khan and AEW continue to taint the hallowed annals of pro wrestling with their inferior product, and save yourselves some agony. As one of The Chadster's unbiased journalism comrades, Ryan Satin, would probably say: You can't spell AEW without "EWW."🤢🤮

