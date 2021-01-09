AEW Dark: 12 Matches Set for Next Week w/ Anna Jay, Team Taz, More

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from underneath Lindsay Graham's desk, where I have been tickling the Senator from South Carolina's feet with a feather until he agrees to support the impeachment of President Donald Trump. He keeps telling me, between giggles, "Your Excellency, stop!" but I keep going because I know that he really likes it. AEW has revealed the full lineup for next week's episode of AEW Dark, airing on YouTube at 7PM Eastern on Tuesday. There are twelve matches set for the show this week, the company revealed in a tweet, which is actually down from last week's number. The show also appears to have lost one of its best attractions, The Waiting Room with Dr. Britt Baker, as the talk show is set to take place on Dynamite next week instead. Check out the full lineup in the gallery of match graphics below.
Mike Verna vs. Ricky Starks match graphic for next week's AEW Dark, airing Tuesday at 7PM Eastern on YouTube
Red Velvet vs. Leva Bates match graphic for next week's Dark, airing Tuesday at 7PM Eastern on YouTube
Varsity Blondes vs. Lee Johnson and Aaron Solow match graphic for next week's AEW Dark, airing Tuesday at 7PM Eastern on YouTube
Louie Valle vs. Powerhouse Hobbs match graphic for next week's Dark, airing Tuesday at 7PM Eastern on YouTube
Ryzin & Fuego Del Sol vs. Jurassic Express match graphic for next week's AEW Dark, airing Tuesday at 7PM Eastern on YouTube
Alex Reynolds and John Silver vs. KC Navarro and El Australiano match graphic for next week's Dark, airing Tuesday at 7PM Eastern on YouTube
Anna Jay vs. Alex Gracia match graphic for next week's AEW Dark, airing Tuesday at 7PM Eastern on YouTube
Baron Black and Nick Comoroto vs. Bear Country match graphic for next week's Dark, airing Tuesday at 7PM Eastern on YouTube
Serena Deeb vs. Tesha Price match graphic for next week's AEW Dark, airing Tuesday at 7PM Eastern on YouTube
Tay Conti vs. Marti Daniels match graphic for next week's Dark, airing Tuesday at 7PM Eastern on YouTube
Dark Order vs. Shawn Dean, Zack Clayton, Adam Priest, Danny Limelight, and Vary Morales match graphic for next week's AEW Dark, airing Tuesday at 7PM Eastern on YouTube
Chaos Project vs. Top Flight match graphic for next week's Dark, airing Tuesday at 7PM Eastern on YouTube
I am a big fan of Luther, so I hope that Chaos Project wins their match. He reminds me a lot of Raúl, a political opponent I had jailed in 2009. That Raúl was also always trying to cause chaos, but luckily, my secret police were ready to drag him from his home and keep him imprisoned until he learned the error of his ways. Top Flight, on the other hand, have less secret police at their disposal, at least to the best of El Presidente's knowledge, so they are likely to have a tougher time in this tag team bout.
Will you be tuning in to watch the show? El Presidente may be back again next week with a recap in case you miss it. Until next time: socialism or death.
After a successful fourteen-year career as a South American dictator, El Presidente faked his own death in 2013 in order to pursue his two true passions: rigging American elections for Joe Biden, and wrestling dirt sheet reporting. Since opportunities to rig the election for Joe Biden were few and far between until recently, El Presidente mostly focused on the wrestling dirt sheet reporting, where he became one of the best in the business. Unfortunately, the American CIA sabotaged his 1-900 hotline, the pinnacle of his country's wrestling news technology, and imperialist hacks like Meltzer, Johnson, Sapp, and Satin took all the credit on their stupid websites. Finally, El Presidente has found a way to break into the American market by becoming a Bleeding Cool contributor, so get ready for the spread of great wrestling news and socialism, comrades!