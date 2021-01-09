AEW Dark: 12 Matches Set for Next Week w/ Anna Jay, Team Taz, More

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from underneath Lindsay Graham's desk, where I have been tickling the Senator from South Carolina's feet with a feather until he agrees to support the impeachment of President Donald Trump. He keeps telling me, between giggles, "Your Excellency, stop!" but I keep going because I know that he really likes it. AEW has revealed the full lineup for next week's episode of AEW Dark, airing on YouTube at 7PM Eastern on Tuesday. There are twelve matches set for the show this week, the company revealed in a tweet, which is actually down from last week's number. The show also appears to have lost one of its best attractions, The Waiting Room with Dr. Britt Baker, as the talk show is set to take place on Dynamite next week instead. Check out the full lineup in the gallery of match graphics below.

I am a big fan of Luther, so I hope that Chaos Project wins their match. He reminds me a lot of Raúl, a political opponent I had jailed in 2009. That Raúl was also always trying to cause chaos, but luckily, my secret police were ready to drag him from his home and keep him imprisoned until he learned the error of his ways. Top Flight, on the other hand, have less secret police at their disposal, at least to the best of El Presidente's knowledge, so they are likely to have a tougher time in this tag team bout.

Will you be tuning in to watch the show? El Presidente may be back again next week with a recap in case you miss it. Until next time: socialism or death.