AEW Dark: 16 Matches Set for This Week's Episode

AEW has announced the lineup for this week's episode of Dark, airing at 7PM Tuesday on YouTube. Dark will feature sixteen matches this week. Highlights include a fatal four-way between Frankie Kazarian, Griff Garrison, Angelico, and Darius Martin, Ivelisse and Diamante vs. KiLynn King and Tesha Price, and more. Check out the lineup below and come back here on Wednesday morning for Bleeding Cool's review of the show.

AEW Dark launched at the same time as AEW Dynamite, with the very first episode featuring dark matches filmed during the inaugural episode of Dynamite premiering the following week. Because they're televised on Dark, AEW's Dark matches serve as not just a way to give wrestlers experience and to try things out, but also as a way to advance storylines and build up stars. Dark can be found on AEW's YouTube channel, where new episode premiere weekly at 7PM on Tuesdays.