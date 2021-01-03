AEW Dark: 16 Matches Set for This Week's Episode

AEW has announced the lineup for this week's episode of Dark, airing at 7PM Tuesday on YouTube. Dark will feature sixteen matches this week. Highlights include a fatal four-way between Frankie Kazarian, Griff Garrison, Angelico, and Darius Martin, Ivelisse and Diamante vs. KiLynn King and Tesha Price, and more. Check out the lineup below and come back here on Wednesday morning for Bleeding Cool's review of the show.
In a Fatal Four-Way match on Dark, Frankie Kazarian, Griff Garrison, Angelico, and Darius Martin will face each other.
Alan Angels takes on Serpentico on Dark this week.
On Dark this week, The Gunn Club will take on Mike Verna and Bear Country.
Baron Black faces Matt Sydal on Dark this week.
On AEW Dark this week, Angel fashion faces "Pretty" Peter Avalon one-on-one.
Rey Fenix faces Bayley's boyfriend Aaron Solow on AEW Dark this week.
Fuego Del Sol faces Danny Limelight on Dark this week.
Ivelisse and Diamante team up to take on KiLynn King and Tesha Price on this week's episode of AEW Dark.
On this week's episode of Dark, Lee Johnson and Shawn Dean face The Acclaimed
Jungle Boy face Nick Comoroto on Dark this week.
Nyla Rose will take on Alex Gracia on this week's episode of Dark.
On Dark this week, Sammy Guevara faces Michael Nakazawa.
Scorpio Sky faces Ariel Levy on this week's episode of Dark.
On Dark this week, Louie Valle faces Brandon Cutler.
Vipress faces Shanna on this week's episode of AEW Dark.
AEW Dark launched at the same time as AEW Dynamite, with the very first episode featuring dark matches filmed during the inaugural episode of Dynamite premiering the following week. Because they're televised on Dark, AEW's Dark matches serve as not just a way to give wrestlers experience and to try things out, but also as a way to advance storylines and build up stars. Dark can be found on AEW's YouTube channel, where new episode premiere weekly at 7PM on Tuesdays.
