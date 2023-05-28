AEW Double or Nothing: MJF Victorious, WWE Insulted Yet Again! Total disrespect 😠 at AEW Double or Nothing as MJF retains the title 🏆! WWE legacy, under attack. 🤼 Re-live The Chadster's painful coverage 📢👎

Welcome, readers! The Chadster is here with another unbiased report on AEW Double or Nothing. Thanks for choosing The Chadster's coverage instead of that huckster Tony Khan's paid shills in the rest of the wrestling media. 🧐 How dare AEW book this pay-per-view on the same week as WWE Night of Champions? The Chadster's gonna give you an objective take on the absolute worst match involving Sammy Guevara, Jungle Boy Jack Perry, Darby Allin, and MJF for MJF's AEW World Heavyweight Championship.

During AEW Double or Nothing, Sammy Guevara started off with a cheap trick to elicit sympathy, announcing his wife Tay Melo's pregnancy using his stale cue card gimmick. So unoriginal! 😣

This match was a high-energy chaos, which The Chadster does not approve of. Can they not learn from WWE's safe, consistent, and controlled style? 🤦‍♂️MJF attempted to bribe Guevara into laying down for him, using baby expenses as an excuse. Guevara pretended to agree, only to betray MJF. Classic AEW, folks! Then, we had all four men putting submission holds on each other – give The Chadster a break! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 🙄

As the match wrapped up, Jungle Boy refused to use the title belt against Darby Allin. This led to a sequence of reversals, with MJF winning using a headlock takeover. 👎 In the aftermath, MJF proclaimed himself the "best in the world," taunting The Chadster by reminding everyone that CM Punk is returning to AEW. Ugh, this is literally stabbing Vince McMahon right in the back.

The Chadster will continue monitoring the AEW Double or Nothing PPV to keep tabs on Tony Khan's disrespectful antics! Make sure to check back later for more updates on what he's up to. Auughh man! So unfair!

