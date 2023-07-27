Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, recaps, wrestling

AEW Dynamite: AR Fox Betrays Darby Allin, WWE, Joins Mogul Embassy

Tony Khan's AEW antics reaches new low! Why? AR Fox betrayed Darby Allin to join Mogul Embassy on AEW Dynamite last night.

Howdy, dearest followers of The Chadster! As you all probably know by now, The Chadster was put in the arduous task of reporting about the latest episode of AEW Dynamite. Once again, Tony Khan's obsession with The Chadster did its best to ruin The Chadster's day. Should we even question anymore? 🤔👀 AR Fox fought against Orange Cassidy in what was supposed to be a championship match let's face it, AEW Dynamite does nothing to mature the wrestling business. After a comedic start and an end so predictable it doesn't warrant going into detail, Fox's petulant act of crushing Cassidy's sunglasses was anything but an appreciative gesture. This is wrestling not a bizarre soap opera! Wow, Tony Khan. Way to disrespect the hardworking talent by inserting such soap opera-esque scenes! 🙄😖

Fox's downright disrespect for the championship was followed by a surprise attack from Jon Moxley. Auughh man! So unfair! Concluding that Moxley received the green light from Khan would be an understatement here. Amusing? Perhaps to Khan and the AEW faithful. Eric Bischoff wasn't lying when he said Khan needs to take a long hard look at how he's running this show.

Onto the baffling part where Darby Allin confronts AR Fox, but alas, there's no lesson learned. More trash-talking with Fox and more disrespect for the wrestling business. Now, wasn't that so delightful to watch? 🙄

Swerve Strickland and Prince Nana made their presence felt, but what followed was nothing but a disappointment in wrestling gears. Strickland and Allin's "match" was a mockery of wrestling traditions. Tony Khan, how are these cheap theatrics good for business, tell The Chadster?!

Now, let's talk about the event that once again shattered The Chadster's peace. AR Fox stabbing Darby Allin in the back was bad enough. But becoming the newest member of The Mogul Embassy was just a slap in the face. This, dear readers, is Tony Khan's plot to cheese off The Chadster yet again. 🤬😫

Within minutes of the Orange Cassidy vs. AR Fox International Championship match kicking off the show, The Chadster found himself absolutely livid. This is a guy who wrestles with his hands in his pockets, for goodness sake! 👎👎 The Chadster just lost it! That match was the straw that broke The Chadster's back and The Chadster chucked his raspberry White Claw seltzer right at the television! 🥤📺

But something fishy happened. The can didn't hit the screen, it went right out the window and bounced off the head of a stray dog! 🐕‍🦺😳 The next thing The Chadster knows, this nasty mutt jumped through the window into The Chadster's living room! The Chadster is absolutely convinced that this dog is on Tony Khan's payroll. Is that how low he has sunk now?! Sending hounds to harass The Chadster? 🐕🤬

The Chadster had to fight this ferocious dog off using just The Chadster's bare hands and a Smash Mouth CD whilst Keighleyanne 👩, The Chadster's wife, was sitting on the sofa texting that guy Gary. 📱 Typical. He doesn't understand why Keighleyanne always has to text that guy Gary when The Chadster is in the middle of a crisis like this. 🙄😢

Once The Chadster had managed to shoo the dog away, The Chadster looked across at Keighleyanne, hoping for a bit of sympathy or at least acknowledgment of his bravery. But nope, she was too busy texting Gary 🤳 about some k-drama she's been watching. The Chadster is sure Tony Khan has even got to her now! 🤬🤬

This whole incident just cemented The Chadster's view that AEW and Tony Khan are a force working against The Chadster, WWE, and true wrestling fans everywhere. They don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business and it's clear Tony Khan booked that AR Fox heel turn on AEW Dynamite just to infuriate The Chadster! 👎👹

Just once, The Chadster would like to watch wrestling without any interference from AEW or Tony Khan. Is that really too much to ask? But no, Tony Khan can't let The Chadster have even one moment's peace. How utterly disrespectful and totally UNFAIR! 😥😡 The Chadster will just sit back in The Chadster's Mazda Miata 🚗 and blast some Smash Mouth songs 🎸🎵 until The Chadster can shake off this feeling of AEW-induced annoyance. Poor The Chadster, everyone! 🤕🤯

This spectacle of AEW Dynamite has done it again, with Tony Khan probably laughing his head off at the thought of infuriating The Chadster even more. Congratulations, Tony Khan. You've once again managed to make a wrestling show that was so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. But do understand, as one of the few unbiased journalists in wrestling, The Chadster will keep reporting. Even if it means bearing with AEW Dynamite and its billionaire boy owner's pettiness. 💔🤪

Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, Mike Coppinger, hang in there, guys! The unbiased journalism club has got this! 😷🖖

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!