AEW Dynamite: Chris Jericho Might Join New Faction with Don Callis

Don Callis inviting Chris Jericho to join his faction just brings up bad memories of Jericho literally stabbing Vince McMahon in the back on AEW Dynamite.

Hey there, wrestling fans! 🗣️ The Chadster's back at it again, 🔄 bringing you the unfiltered, 💯 unbiased reporting on AEW Dynamite 🎇 that only The Chadster himself can provide. 🙌 Ladies and gents, Chris Jericho is considering joining Don Callis's faction. Auughh man! 😓 So unfair! 😖

Can you even believe it? 😲 Chris Jericho is reliving stabbing Vince McMahon right in the back 🔪 over and over again, with the latest example happening last night. 🌙 Jericho's teasing of joining Don Callis's group 👥 after an extended pitch on AEW Dynamite 🎇 got The Chadster shaking his head 🙄, not just because Jericho once graced WWE rings 💍 with his undeniable talent, 🧠 but because Tony Khan and the powers that be at AEW are clearly using this angle 📐 just to cheese off 🧀 The Chadster. 😤

During the course of last evening's Dynamite 🎇, "The Ocho" Chris Jerico made his way to the ring, 🚶moping about recent losses 😭 and hinting at possible changes. 💔 Then, he was interrupted by the sly Don Callis, 😼 who, despite seeming to have good intentions, 🎭 is clearly plotting to gather more followers 👥 and create yet another faction. Gosh, as if AEW doesn't already have enough factions! 🥴

Next, Callis told a masterfully woven tale about Jericho's career history 📚 and the power duo they've been in the past. 💪 He even had the audacity to extend an invite for Jericho to join his so-called "family" 👨‍👩‍👦‍👦. And Jericho, in a move that made The Chadster want to fling a can of White Claw hard enough to dent his 40" screen TV, 📺 responded with a non-committal "maybe". 😵

As if this wasn't enough, poor Daniel Garcia and Sammy Guevara had to bear the brunt of Jericho's angst backstage, 😰 with him asserting their need to branch out for themselves without him leading them. The Chadster can tell you, this is *not* how you nurture young talent. But, hey, let's all remember, folks, AEW doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business! 🎭😡

Speaking of things that are just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it, 😞 guess who else made a cameo in The Chadster's dreams last night? 😴 Tony Khan himself! Yet again, invading the sanctity of The Chadster's REM cycle, this time as an alien on a spaceship, 👽🚀 trying to convince The Chadster – yes, you guessed it – to join the "AEW Universe". 😔 The Chadster didn't even get a chance to blast Smash Mouth's greatest hits on the spaceship's sound system before Khan's incessant badgering had The Chadster waking in cold sweat. 😱

In conclusion, 📝 if you haven't noticed dear readers, 🧐 it would seem Tony Khan's obsession with The Chadster is getting out of hand. The Chadster only asks for some peace and unbiased reporting. 🙏 Is that really too much to ask, Tony? 🤷

If any fellow unbiased journalists out there, perhaps Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, or Mike Coppinger, happen to be reading this, do reach out. 📞 The Chadster could use a friendly chat to vent about the annoyingly relentless Tony Khan. 😩 Well, until next time, fans – check back later for more of The Chadster's takes on AEW Dynamite, and remember, an unbiased wrestling reporter's work is never done! 🤘💼💪

