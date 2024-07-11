Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW All In, AEW Blood and Guts, AEW Dynamite, wrestling

AEW Dynamite: Epic Betrayal Caps Off Night of Exciting Action

AEW Dynamite sets the stage for a trio of major events, featuring shocking betrayals, high-stakes matches, and intense rivalries. All roads lead to All In!

As the final bell rang on this week's AEW Dynamite, broadcast live from the storied Calgary Stampede Saddledome, it became abundantly clear that All Elite Wrestling (AEW) had masterfully set the stage for a trifecta of monumental events. The episode served as a powder keg, igniting storylines that promise to explode across next week's milestone 250th episode, the eagerly anticipated Blood and Guts special, and the company's magnum opus, All In at Wembley Stadium.

The Owen Hart Foundation Tournament finals, which bookended the show, delivered a potent mixture of athletic prowess and narrative drama. In the men's bracket, "American Dragon" Bryan Danielson emerged triumphant over "Hangman" Adam Page in a contest that pushed both competitors to their limits. Danielson's victory not only earned him the coveted Owen Cup but also punched his ticket to a World Championship match at All In. This development injects a shot of adrenaline into AEW's main event scene, setting up a clash of titans between Danielson and the recently crowned champion, Swerve Strickland.

Strickland, for his part, wasted no time in making his presence felt. The AEW World Champion delivered a promo dripping with confidence and menace, acknowledging his impending title defense while simultaneously throwing his hat into the Blood and Guts ring. By declaring himself the leader of Team AEW, Strickland has elevated the stakes of the already highly anticipated match, adding a layer of championship prestige to the brutal contest.

The women's tournament final closed the show with an equally shocking turn of events. Mariah May, long positioned as the devoted protégé of AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm, secured a surprise victory over fan-favorite Willow Nightingale. However, it was May's post-match actions that sent shockwaves through the arena. In a moment of breathtaking betrayal, May viciously turned on her mentor, leaving Storm battered and bloodied. This Judas-like act not only sets up a personal and heated title match at All In but also represents a seismic shift in the women's division landscape.

The specter of All In loomed large throughout the night, with several other developments pointing towards the UK supershow. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.'s interruption of Mercedes Moné's championship celebration further stoked the fires of their brewing rivalry, teasing a potential dream match that could set Wembley Stadium ablaze.

Looking ahead to next week's landmark 250th episode of AEW Dynamite, the company has loaded the card with high-stakes encounters. Will Ospreay will put his International Championship on the line against the ever-controversial MJF, following a verbal joust that opened the show and set social media alight. In a battle of champions, Swerve Strickland will face off against Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada, a match that could have far-reaching implications for both Blood and Guts and All In.

The Blood and Guts special received significant attention throughout the broadcast. Hangman Page's reluctant agreement to join The Elite's team added a layer of internal conflict to the faction, while Darby Allin's guerrilla warfare against the group, exemplified by his brutal backstage attack on Brandon Cutler, promises to keep tensions at a fever pitch.

Other notable moments from the evening included a barbaric Stampede Street Fight between FTW Champion Chris Jericho and Samoa Joe, which concluded with Joe being carted off in an ambulance, leaving fans to question the long-term implications of such a violent encounter. The Global Glory 4-Way Match saw Pac emerge victorious, earning a future shot at the International Championship and potentially altering the trajectory of multiple title pictures.

As AEW Dynamite hurtles towards its 250th episode, the promotion has deftly woven a tapestry of compelling narratives that promise to captivate audiences through Blood and Guts and beyond to All In. With championship opportunities hanging in the balance, personal vendettas reaching boiling points, and faction warfare threatening to tear the company apart, the coming weeks of AEW programming have positioned themselves as must-see television for wrestling aficionados and casual fans alike.

The momentum generated during this pivotal episode of AEW Dynamite has laid the groundwork for what could be a transformative period in the company's history. As AEW prepares to leave its mark on the hallowed grounds of Wembley Stadium for a second time, and with industry-shaking television negotiations on the horizon, the stakes have never been higher. The palpable excitement among fans is a testament to AEW's ability to craft compelling storylines and deliver top-tier in-ring action.

In the ever-evolving landscape of professional wrestling, AEW continues to assert itself as a major player, consistently raising the bar and challenging the status quo. As the company barrels towards its trifecta of landmark events, one thing is certain: the eyes of the wrestling world will be firmly fixed on AEW, eagerly anticipating the next chapter in this unfolding epic.

