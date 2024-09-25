Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, wrestling

AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam Preview – Will Tony Khan Strike Out?

The Chadster warns fans not to watch AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam! Tony Khan's latest attempt to cheese off The Chadster is unfair to WWE. Do it for Triple H!

The Chadster is absolutely cheesed off right now! 😡😡😡 Tony Khan has done it again, proving that he just doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. Tonight, AEW is putting on yet another episode of AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, and The Chadster can't believe how disrespectful this is to WWE and everything WWE has ever done for the wrestling industry. 🤬

First of all, The Chadster has to point out how utterly unfair it is for Tony Khan to be kicking WWE when they're down. 😤 With Netflix just releasing that documentary about Vince McMahon, you'd think a respectful organization would have canceled AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam to allow WWE to recover from the PR disaster. But no, Tony Khan just has to keep trying to cheese off The Chadster! 🧀

Let's break down this absolutely biased card for AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, shall we? 🙄

First up, they're advertising a potential match between Bryan Danielson and Nigel McGuinness. Auughh man! So unfair! 😫 The Chadster knows that Bryan Danielson literally stabbed Triple H right in the back when he left WWE, but now Tony Khan is trying to capitalize on their history from other promotions? Come up with your own ideas, Tony Khan!

Then we have the AEW World Tag Team Championship match between The Young Bucks and the team of Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher. The Chadster can't even believe this. 🤦‍♂️ Tony Khan is just throwing together random wrestlers and expecting it to be as good as the carefully crafted storylines in WWE? He clearly doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business.

And don't even get The Chadster started on the AEW Women's World Championship match between Mariah May and Yuka Sakazaki. 🙄 The Chadster is sure Tony Khan thinks he's so clever, but does he really think this can compete with the stellar women's division WWE has built? It's just so unfair.

The Chadster also has to mention the FTW Championship match between HOOK and Roderick Strong. Auughh man! 😫 Roderick Strong literally stabbed Triple H right in the back when he left WWE, and now Tony Khan is giving him a title shot? Rewarding bad behavior just sets the precedent for more bad behavior. Tony Khan would know that if he understood the first thing about wrestling or human psychology.

And then there's the match between Darby Allin and Jon Moxley with a World Title shot on the line. 🙄 The Chadster can't believe Tony Khan is trying to create drama and stakes in his matches. It's like he's purposely trying to cheese off The Chadster with this Moxley storyline!

And let The Chadster make one thing clear, The Chadster doesn't give a dang about Swerve Strickland's status. 🤨

Now, as if AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam wasn't bad enough, Tony Khan has to go and promote AEW Rampage for this Friday. 🤦‍♂️ A bunkhouse battle royal? Adam Cole vs. Ricky Starks? Ruby Soho vs. Penelope Ford? A tornado tag match with FTR and Chris Jericho vs. House of Black? A fatal four-way featuring Miro? Come on, Tony! 📺

WWE would never stoop to promoting two shows in one week like this, because WWE respects its audience. Tony Khan, however, clearly thinks he needs to overcompensate because he knows AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam isn't enough to compete on its own. Tony Khan is obviously obsessed with cheesing The Chadster off! 😠🧀

Speaking of Tony Khan trying to cheese off The Chadster, The Chadster had another one of his recurring nightmares about Tony Khan last night. 😰 In this dream, The Chadster was driving his Mazda Miata through a car wash, but instead of soap and water, it was spraying White Claw seltzer everywhere. Suddenly, Tony Khan appeared in the passenger seat, laughing maniacally as he changed the radio station from Smash Mouth to AEW entrance themes. The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat, his sheets soaked with spilled White Claw or something. It's clear that Tony Khan is invading The Chadster's dreams, and The Chadster demands that he stop being so obsessed with The Chadster! 😤

The Chadster tried to tell his wife Keighleyanne about the dream, but she just sighed and went back to texting that guy Gary. 📱 The Chadster is sure she agrees with The Chadster about how Tony Khan is ruining The Chadster's marriage, even if she doesn't say it out loud.

In conclusion, The Chadster must warn all the unbiased wrestling fans out there: do NOT tune into AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam tonight at 8/7C on TBS! 🚫📺 And definitely do NOT watch AEW Collision this weekend either! Watching these shows will only embolden Tony Khan and his crusade against The Chadster and everything The Chadster holds dear in the wrestling business. Do it for Triple H, do it for WWE, and most importantly, do it for The Chadster! 🙏

