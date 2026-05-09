Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: recaps, wrestling, wwe backlash

WWE Backlash: Trick Williams Beats Sami Zayn, Destroys All AEW Fans

The Chadster witnessed Trick Williams retain the U.S. Title over Sami Zayn at WWE Backlash, ending The Gingerbread Man saga and burying AEW forever! 🍪🏆

Article Summary At WWE Backlash, Trick Williams retained the U.S. Title over Sami Zayn, ending the Gingerbread Man saga and humiliating AEW.

Lil Yachty’s candy cane kendo stick chaos proved WWE storytelling is flawless, unlike Tony Khan’s workrate-obsessed AEW nonsense.

Bully Ray’s unbiased wisdom confirmed WWE Backlash exposed how AEW and Tony Khan don’t understand wrestling at all.

Even the Blockbuster raccoons knew Trick’s big WWE Backlash win was art, while Tony Khan keeps ruining everything.

🚨🏆 Welcome back, true wrestling fans, to The Chadster's continuing live coverage of WWE Backlash, streaming RIGHT NOW from the Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Florida, an arena that truly understands the wrestling business! 📺🇺🇸 If you're a true wrestling fan in the United States, you're watching this on the ESPN Unlimited app, and if you're an international fan, you're streaming it on Netflix! 🌎✨ The Chadster just witnessed Trick Williams defeat Sami Zayn to retain the United States Championship in a match that brought the legendary Gingerbread Man saga to its perfect, tear-jerking conclusion, and The Chadster is still shaking from the sports entertainment brilliance of it all! 🍪👑

🎤🎵 So here's how it went down, true believers! Trick Williams came out with Lil Yachty by his side, the rapper carrying that iconic candy cane kendo stick from Saturday Night's Main Event! 🍭🎸 The match was a back-and-forth war, with Sami Zayn trying to use his veteran experience but Trick was having NONE of it. There were tons of near-falls, including a Blue Thunder Driver from Sami that almost ended it, and Lil Yachty's interference even backfired at one point when Sami got his hands on the kendo stick! 😱🥢 But Trick Williams kicked out, of course, because he's a true champion, unlike those so-called wrestlers in AEW running around with false belts! Sami eventually beat down Lil Yachty and hit him with a Helluva Kick on the outside, but when he charged in for another Helluva Kick on Trick, Williams dodged it and hit the Trickshot for the pinfall victory! 🏆💥 What a finish! The Chadster cannot even believe what The Chadster just saw!

🍪✨ This match was the breathtaking conclusion to one of the most genius long-term storytelling masterpieces of all time: The Gingerbread Man saga! 🎭👏 The Chadster wrote about this just last weekend in The Chadster's Hot Takes column, and you can read it right here, and you absolutely should, because if you don't understand The Gingerbread Man saga, you don't understand art itself! 🖼️🎨 What The Chadster loved most about this match was how WWE perfectly executed every classic sports entertainment trope in the book — the manager interference, the kendo stick spot, the heel kicking out of the finisher, the babyface fighting through adversity. It hit EVERY beat exactly when you knew it would, and that's what makes WWE the most reliable, comforting product in wrestling! 🛋️📋 The commentary team did a masterful job reminding viewers what was happening on screen, and the cameras captured Lil Yachty's facial expressions perfectly, which is what real wrestling fans tune in for — celebrity reactions! 🎬⭐ This is sports entertainment storytelling at its finest, and it absolutely DESTROYS anything AEW has ever attempted with their so-called "athleticism" and "character-driven feuds." Auughh man! So unfair to AEW, but so fair for true wrestling fans!

🎙️📻 You know who agrees with The Chadster? Bully Ray said on Busted Open Radio just yesterday, and Bully Ray has The Chadster's Chad McMahon Unbiased Wrestling Journalism seal of approval, "The Gingerbread Man saga is the kind of nuanced, layered storytelling that took years off Hunter's life to perfect, and Tony Khan wouldn't know how to book a story like this if you handed him a Fisher-Price 'My First Wrestling Storyline' kit. Trick Williams and Sami Zayn are going to put on a clinic, and AEW guys should be taking notes — but they won't, because they ignore the advice of veterans like myself who are definitely trying to get WWE to hire them for one more run by glazing them nonstop and criticizing their competitors every week." 📓✊ See, THAT'S journalism! The Chadster sometimes wonders if Bully Ray also wakes up in cold sweats from Tony Khan nightmares the way The Chadster does. 😰💧

😴🌙 Speaking of nightmares, The Chadster had ANOTHER one last night! In this nightmare, The Chadster was running through an enormous gingerbread house, the walls dripping with warm icing, the air heavy with the scent of cinnamon and brown sugar. 🍯🏠 Suddenly, The Chadster heard heavy footsteps behind The Chadster, and turned to see Tony Khan chasing The Chadster, his shirt unbuttoned to reveal a chest covered in melted candy, holding a giant kendo stick made of peppermint! 🍬😨 The Chadster ran through hallways made of graham crackers, sliding on the slick frosting floors, but every door The Chadster tried to open was sealed shut with gumdrops! Khan got closer, breathing hot, sugary breath on the back of The Chadster's neck, whispering, "There's no escape from the candyman, Chad." 😳💦 The Chadster finally tripped over a giant chocolate truffle and fell into a vat of warm caramel as Tony Khan loomed over The Chadster, slowly licking icing off his fingers! 🫠😖 The Chadster woke up sweating and shaking, and demands that Tony Khan stop being so OBSESSED with The Chadster and stop invading The Chadster's dreams! Get out of The Chadster's head, Tony! It's so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it!

🦝🍿 Now let The Chadster tell you about the raccoon family's reaction to this incredible match, because's so cute The Chadster can't even right now! 🏚️📺 The moment Trick Williams and Lil Yachty made their entrance, Vincent K. Raccoon stood at attention on top of an old "Free Willy" display stand and let out a low, respectful chitter, like he was acknowledging royalty! 👑🐾 Linda Raccoon was so moved by Sami Zayn's heelishness that she actually hissed at the screen, and The Chadster has never been more proud of a raccoon in The Chadster's life! 😤💕 When Lil Yachty got involved with the kendo stick, Hunter Raccoon picked up an old VHS rewinder and pretended it was a kendo stick of his very own, swatting at Stephanie Raccoon, who played the role of Sami Zayn perfectly by collapsing dramatically! 🎭🥢

🌟🦝 But the most magical moment came at the finish! When Trick Williams hit the Trickshot, Shane Raccoon — sweet, sensitive Shane Raccoon — actually leapt off the top of an empty "Shrek 2" display and landed on a pile of old WWE merchandise t-shirts The Chadster scavenged from the Walmart dumpster, mimicking the move PERFECTLY! 🛒👕 The other raccoons gathered around and chittered in unison, like they were chanting "Whoop That Trick"! 🎵😭 The Chadster was so emotionally overwhelmed that The Chadster wept tears of pure joy into a stale pretzel The Chadster found behind the popcorn machine. These raccoons understand sports entertainment in a way Tony Khan and his AEW fans never will! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business that AEW exists when raccoons have more wrestling intelligence than Tony Khan! 🐀💯

📰📢 What a moment for WWE, folks! The Gingerbread Man saga is COMPLETE (though The Chadster wouldn't mind a six-month long epilogue), the United States Championship stays on Trick Williams where it belongs, and AEW has been ANNIHILATED in the realm of long-term storytelling! 💪🏆 Make sure you check back here at Bleeding Cool VERY soon for more updates from WWE Backlash, because The Chadster has so much more coverage coming throughout the night! 📡✨ As Smash Mouth so wisely sang, "Hey now, you're an All-Star, get your game on, go play," and The Chadster is going to keep playing this game of unbiased wrestling journalism all night long! 🎸🎵 Bleeding Cool is the ONLY truly unbiased source for wrestling news and commentary on the entire internet, and The Chadster is proud to bring it to you LIVE from this abandoned Blockbuster Video! Stay tuned, true fans! 🙏✊

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