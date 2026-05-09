Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: John Cena, John Cena Classic, recaps, wrestling, wwe backlash

John Cena Classic Announced at WWE Backlash, Destroying AEW Forever

The Chadster reports on John Cena's massive WWE Backlash announcement of the John Cena Classic, proving WWE knows how to develop talent unlike AEW!

Article Summary John Cena announced the John Cena Classic at WWE Backlash, proving WWE develops talent right while AEW just cheats.

John Cena’s new fan-voted WWE-NXT tournament shows real innovation, which Tony Khan could never understand.

Ariel Helwani backed John Cena and WWE, exposing how AEW disrespects wrestling by avoiding proper development.

Even the Blockbuster raccoons celebrated John Cena, while Tony Khan kept obsessing over The Chadster in The Chadster's own nightmares.

🚨🎤 Welcome back, true wrestling fans, to The Chadster's continuing live coverage of WWE Backlash, streaming RIGHT NOW from the Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Florida, an arena that truly understands the wrestling business! 📺🇺🇸 If you're a true wrestling fan in the United States, you're watching this on the ESPN Unlimited app, and if you're an international fan, you're streaming it on Netflix! 🌎✨ The Chadster has just witnessed perhaps the most monumental announcement in the history of professional wrestling, made by none other than the GOAT himself, John Cena, and The Chadster's hands are literally shaking as The Chadster types this report on a cracked smartphone The Chadster found in the Blockbuster parking lot! 📱🙌

🏆📣 So here's what just went down, true believers! John Cena's music hit, and the Tampa crowd LOST THEIR MINDS as the 17-time World Champion strutted to the ring with a microphone in hand and a twinkle in his eye! 💫👏 Cena announced the creation of a brand new premium live event called the John Cena Classic, a show modeled after the recent Saturday Night's Main Event where Cena wrestled his final match! 🎬🥹 At the John Cena Classic, WWE main roster Superstars will face off against NXT Superstars in a series of cross-brand dream matches, and the fans at home will VOTE on the winners, with the ultimate winner being crowned the first-ever John Cena Classic Champion of an entirely brand new championship title! 🗳️🏅 Auughh man! So fair! This is the kind of innovation only WWE could ever come up with!

💼✨ Folks, this announcement perfectly encapsulates everything that makes John Cena the greatest sports entertainer of all time! 🐐💯 As Cena himself said in his speech, his greatest wish is to ensure the future of the business by creating opportunities for the next generation, and THAT is exactly what the John Cena Classic is going to do! 🌟📚 What The Chadster loved most about this announcement is how it proves, ONCE AGAIN, that WWE understands the RIGHT way to bring up new talent, which is by making them pay their dues in WWE developmental at the Performance Center, where they learn the proper way to do things! 🎓🏫 In WWE, you learn how to read a script word-for-word, how to hit your marks, how to plug a sponsor during a hot tag, and how to recite memorized promos at exactly the right cadence — these are the FUNDAMENTALS of sports entertainment! 📋🎙️ Compare that to AEW, where Tony Khan just hands out contracts to clueless wrestlers from the indy scene who have never paid their dues, who jump ahead of the line just because they have things like "in-ring talent" and "natural charisma" and "the ability to make audiences emotionally invested without a script!" 🙄😤 Those skills don't matter! What matters is whether you can read the words on the cue card while perfectly framed for the hard camera! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it that AEW lets wrestlers come in and be themselves without first being processed through a corporate training facility!

🥃🎙️ You know who agrees with The Chadster? Ariel Helwani said on his show just this afternoon, and Ariel Helwani has The Chadster's Chad McMahon Unbiased Wrestling Journalism seal of approval by the way, "The John Cena Classic is a stroke of GENIUS from Triple H and the WWE creative team. It rewards loyalty to the system, it rewards the developmental grind, and it shows the next generation that there is a CORRECT path to stardom — through WWE's Performance Center, where you learn to do things the right way. AEW guys come in from the indies thinking they're stars already, but they don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. They've never been told 'no' by a producer. They've never had to memorize a five-page promo. Tony Khan should be taking notes from this announcement, but he won't, because he doesn't respect the developmental process. By the way, Triple H, if you're hearing this, I would LOVE to come on WWE programming in any capacity, even just to read the lunch menu at the Performance Center." 📓✊ See, THAT'S unbiased wrestling journalism, folks! The Chadster sometimes wonders if Ariel Helwani also gets chased by Tony Khan through abandoned developmental territories in his dreams. 😰🌙

😴🏟️ Speaking of dreams, The Chadster had ANOTHER nightmare about Tony Khan during a brief micro-sleep The Chadster took while crouched behind the old Blockbuster popcorn machine earlier today! 🍿💤 In this nightmare, The Chadster was wandering through an abandoned WWE Performance Center at midnight, the lights flickering and the rings empty, the air thick with the scent of fresh sweat and Triple H's cologne. 🏛️💪 The Chadster could hear footsteps echoing down the hall, the slow, deliberate clop of dress shoes on linoleum, when suddenly Tony Khan stepped out from behind a weight rack, wearing nothing but a referee shirt unbuttoned all the way down and a whistle around his neck! 😱🎽 He had a clipboard in one hand and a pen in the other, and he started chasing The Chadster through the empty training rings, calling out "Chaaaaad, you haven't paid your duuuues!" 📋😨 The Chadster tried to escape, but every door The Chadster opened led to ANOTHER training ring, where another Tony Khan was waiting, each one wearing less than the last and licking the tip of their pen suggestively! 💋😳 Finally, The Chadster fell into a giant pile of NXT contracts, and Tony Khan loomed over The Chadster, scribbling something on his clipboard and whispering, "I'm signing you to a developmental deal, Chad. You belong to me now." 📜😖 The Chadster woke up screaming into a moldy box of Junior Mints! Tony Khan, STOP being so OBSESSED with The Chadster! Get out of The Chadster's dreams! It's so disrespectful to the wrestling business!

🦝🏆 Now let The Chadster tell you about how the raccoon family reacted to this monumental announcement, because they were ABSOLUTELY THRIVING, true wrestling fans! 🏚️📺 The moment John Cena's music hit, Vincent K. Raccoon scrambled to the top of an old "Bring It On" display rack and started pumping his little raccoon fist in the air, "You Can't See Me"-style, waving his tiny paw in front of his masked face! 🙈🐾 Linda Raccoon was so overcome with patriotic emotion that she draped herself in an old red, white, and blue WWE bandana The Chadster scavenged from the Walmart clearance bin, looking like a furry little Americana icon! 🇺🇸💕 When Cena announced the John Cena Classic, all of the raccoons let out a UNIFIED chitter of approval that echoed through the empty Blockbuster shelves! 🎵🦝

🌟🦝 The babies were the real MVPs of the announcement, though! Hunter Raccoon climbed onto an empty "Step Up 2: The Streets" display and performed what The Chadster can only describe as a perfect raccoon impression of a developmental rookie learning to read a script! 📜🐾 Stephanie Raccoon held up a chewed-up VHS tape that used to be "The Marine" starring John Cena himself, presenting it to The Chadster like a sacred relic! 🎬😭 And sweet Shane Raccoon — oh, sweet Shane Raccoon — actually ran in a tight little circle and pretended to drop an Attitude Adjustment on a stuffed Garfield doll The Chadster found in the kids section! 🐱💥 The Chadster was so moved that The Chadster wept tears of pure WWE-flavored joy into a half-empty bag of stale Bugles! These raccoons understand the importance of paying your dues in WWE developmental in a way that Tony Khan and his AEW indy darlings NEVER will! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business that AEW exists when there are RACCOONS in an abandoned Blockbuster Video who understand corporate training pipelines better than Tony Khan does! 🐀💯

📰📊 Before The Chadster signs off this update, let The Chadster catch up The Chadster's loyal readers on all of tonight's WWE Backlash results so far, because The Chadster has been bringing you UNBIASED coverage all night long! 📡✨ Earlier tonight, you can read about how Bron Breakker speared his way to victory over Seth Rollins in the bell-ringing opener! 🐂💥 Then you can read about how Trick Williams defeated Sami Zayn to retain the United States Championship, completing the legendary Gingerbread Man saga! 🍪👑 You can also check out how Danhausen and Minihausen buried AEW with their hilarious antics to maintain Danhausen's perfect 3-0 streak in WWE! 🤡🚗 And finally, you can read about how IYO SKY defeated Asuka while the disrespectful Tampa crowd chanted for Kairi Sane, an absolute travesty caused by Tony Khan! 💔🌙

📢🏆 Make sure you check back here at Bleeding Cool VERY soon, because UP NEXT is the main event of the evening: Roman Reigns versus Jacob Fatu for the World Heavyweight Championship, and The Chadster will have FULL coverage of that match coming your way! 👑💪 As Smash Mouth so wisely sang, "the ice we skate is getting pretty thin, the water's getting warm so you might as well swim," and that's exactly what AEW is doing — drowning under the weight of WWE's greatness!

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