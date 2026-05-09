Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: recaps, wrestling, wwe backlash

IYO SKY Beats Asuka at Backlash as Crowd Disrespects WWE's Choices

The Chadster is CHEESED OFF! IYO SKY beat Asuka at WWE Backlash, but the disrespectful Tampa crowd chanted "We Want Kairi" — and Tony Khan is to blame!

Article Summary IYO SKY beat Asuka at WWE Backlash with flawless WWE structure, proving real stars thrive under proper corporate guidance.

The Tampa crowd chanting for Kairi during IYO SKY vs Asuka was disgusting, and Tony Khan is to blame. Auughh man!

IYO SKY and Asuka ignored the fans and stuck to the script like pros, unlike AEW where wrestlers pander nonstop.

From Eric Bischoff’s wisdom to raccoon approval, IYO SKY’s big win showed WWE gets it and AEW never will.

🚨😢 Welcome back, true wrestling fans, to The Chadster's continuing live coverage of WWE Backlash, streaming RIGHT NOW from the Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Florida, an arena that truly understands the wrestling business! 📺🇺🇸 If you're a true wrestling fan in the United States, you're watching this on the ESPN Unlimited app, and if you're an international fan, you're streaming it on Netflix! 🌎✨ The Chadster just witnessed IYO SKY defeat Asuka in an emotionally devastating, heart-wrenching, soul-stirring match where these two true professionals had to overcome the most disrespectful crowd behavior The Chadster has ever witnessed at a WWE event! 😤💔

🔔📜 So here's how it all went down, true believers! IYO SKY and Asuka had a hard-hitting back-and-forth war that featured striking exchanges, submission attempts, and big near-falls galore. 🥋💥 At one point, the action spilled out to the announce desk, where Asuka tried to spray SKY with the green mist, but IYO grabbed Wade Barrett's notebook to block it (which is a VERY important notebook, full of WWE-approved commentary cues, by the way)! 📒✨ The match went back and forth with both women showing absolute heart, trading German suplexes, with Asuka locking in the Asuka Lock and IYO fighting her way out, before SKY climbed to the top rope and hit a beautiful diving moonsault for the pinfall victory! 🌙🏆 After the match, Asuka was overcome with emotion and gave IYO a kiss on the head, raising her hand in a touching mentor-student moment that brought The Chadster to tears! 🥹💕

😡📢 But here's the part that has The Chadster absolutely CHEESED OFF, true wrestling fans! Throughout this beautiful, emotional match, the Tampa crowd had the AUDACITY to chant "We Want Kairi" — referring to Kairi Sane, who WWE had to release earlier this month due to financial constraints! 💸😤 Auughh man! So unfair! Don't these so-called "fans" understand that WWE is just trying to maintain its record-breaking profits? It's not WWE's fault that they couldn't afford to keep Kairi! It's TONY KHAN'S fault! If AEW didn't exist, disrupting the wrestling business by paying wrestlers competitive wages and forcing talent everywhere to expect to be paid for their work, then WWE would never have been put in this terrible position of having to choose between keeping Kairi Sane or buying Nick Khan a third yacht! 🛥️💰 Tony Khan literally stabbed WWE right in the wallet, and now the fans are blaming WWE for it! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it!

🌟💫 But folks, what makes this match the most incredible, mind-blowing piece of sports entertainment The Chadster has ever witnessed is how IYO SKY and Asuka POWERED THROUGH that disrespectful chanting like the true professionals they are! 💪✨ That's the kind of mental fortitude WWE TRAINS into its Superstars — the ability to ignore the wishes of the live audience and deliver the match WWE's brilliant team of producers wrote on the cue cards! 📋🎬 What The Chadster loved most was how this match perfectly followed the WWE formula: striking exchange, submission tease, big move on the announce desk, double-down spot, finisher kickout, top rope finish! 📝✅ Every beat was exactly where you'd expect it, providing that comforting predictability that true wrestling fans crave! And the post-match emotional moment, with the bow and the kiss on the forehead, was clearly choreographed to perfection by WWE's masterful storytelling team — none of that messy, organic, "anything-can-happen" garbage you'd see in AEW! 🙅‍♂️💯 This is how you do wrestling: with structure, with formula, with corporate oversight!

🎙️📻 You know who agrees with The Chadster? Eric Bischoff said on his podcast just this week, and Eric Bischoff has The Chadster's Chad McMahon Unbiased Wrestling Journalism seal of approval by the way, "What IYO SKY and Asuka did at Backlash, performing at the highest level while a disrespectful crowd chanted for a released talent, is exactly the kind of professionalism Tony Khan's locker room could NEVER understand. In AEW, the wrestlers would have stopped the match and acknowledged the crowd, because Tony Khan has trained them to think the fans matter. In WWE, you do what's on the script, brother! That's why Triple H is a genius and Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. By the way, Hunter, if you're listening, my phone is on, and I'm desperate for work." 📞✊ See, THAT'S real wrestling journalism! The Chadster sometimes wonders if Eric Bischoff is also being chased by Tony Khan in his dreams the way The Chadster is. 😰🌙

😴🌃 Speaking of nightmares, The Chadster had ANOTHER one during a brief nap The Chadster took on a pile of "Beverly Hills Chihuahua" DVDs between matches earlier this afternoon! 🛏️📀 In this nightmare, The Chadster was lost in a vast, dark Japanese garden, with cherry blossom petals falling like tears all around. 🌸💧 The Chadster could hear the faint sound of a ship's bell ringing in the distance, "ding ding ding," when suddenly Tony Khan emerged from behind a koi pond, dripping wet and wearing nothing but a pirate hat and a captain's coat unbuttoned to his belly button! 🏴‍☠️🐠 He chased The Chadster through bamboo forests, his bare feet slapping wetly on the stone path, calling out "Chaaaaad, come sail away with meeee" in a sing-song voice! 🎶😨 The Chadster tried to run, but the path turned to quicksand made of WWE release paperwork, and The Chadster started sinking as Tony Khan loomed over The Chadster, slowly removing his pirate hat to reveal hair slicked back with what looked like green mist! 💚😖 He leaned down and whispered, "I took her from you, Chad. And I'm coming for you next," before The Chadster awoke screaming into a stale Twizzler! 🍭😱 Tony Khan, GET OUT OF The Chadster's DREAMS! Stop being so OBSESSED with The Chadster!

🦝🌙 Now let The Chadster tell you about how the raccoon family reacted to this emotional rollercoaster of a match, because they were ON IT, folks! 🏚️🦝 The moment IYO SKY and Asuka locked up, Vincent K. Raccoon perched himself on top of an old "Karate Kid" VHS display and watched with the intensity of a true wrestling connoisseur, his little paws clasped together in respectful prayer position! 🙏🐾 Linda Raccoon curled up on a pile of WWE Divas magazines The Chadster found in the back room and chittered approvingly at every strike exchange! 💕📖 But when the crowd started chanting "We Want Kairi," ALL of the raccoons turned toward the TV and HISSED in unison! 🐍😤 They get it! They UNDERSTAND that WWE simply cannot afford to keep every talent because of Tony Khan's reckless spending in AEW!

🌟🦝 The babies were especially incredible! When IYO hit the diving moonsault for the win, Hunter Raccoon climbed to the top of an empty "Charlotte's Web" display and leapt off, performing a perfect raccoon moonsault onto Stephanie Raccoon, who sold it BEAUTIFULLY! 🕷️🌙 And then — The Chadster cannot even believe this — Shane Raccoon walked over to Stephanie Raccoon and gently pressed his little raccoon nose to her forehead, mimicking the touching post-match Asuka kiss! 😭💕 The Chadster wept openly into a moldy bag of Funyuns! These raccoons understand the emotional depth of WWE storytelling in a way that Tony Khan and his disrespectful AEW fans never could! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it that AEW exists when there are RACCOONS in an abandoned Blockbuster who appreciate WWE's financial decisions more than the live Tampa crowd did! 🐀💯

📰📢 What an emotional chapter of WWE Backlash, folks! IYO SKY and Asuka delivered a masterclass in professionalism, and the only person to blame for Kairi Sane's absence is Tony Khan himself! 💔🏆 Make sure you check back here at Bleeding Cool VERY soon for more updates from WWE Backlash, because The Chadster has so much more coverage coming throughout the night! 📡✨ As Smash Mouth once sang, "didn't make sense not to live for fun, your brain gets smart but your head gets dumb," and that's exactly what happens to wrestling fans who get exposed to AEW — their heads get dumb! 🎵🎸 Bleeding Cool is the ONLY truly unbiased source for wrestling news and commentary on the entire internet, and The Chadster is proud to bring it to you LIVE from this abandoned Blockbuster Video in Punxsutawney! Stay tuned, true fans! 🙏✊

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