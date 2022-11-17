AEW Dynamite: MJF Turns Heel Again and Praises Tony Khan After Show

The Chadster is professional wrestling's only completely unbiased journalist, which is why The Chadster is the only journalist who will objectively tell you that AEW is terrible and is ruining The Chadster's life. But The Chadster isn't a complete AEW hater. The Chadster appreciates some parts of the organization. For example, The Chadster loved when CM Punk humiliated Tony Khan live on a media scrum after the All Out PPV and buried the company in front of the world. The Chadster was happy to see Tony Khan get a taste of his own medicine, as he felt so impotent while Punk was eating muffins and trashing his co-workers, because The Chadster himself has been impotent since AEW started in 2019. Another The Chadster has always loved about AEW is how MJF is constantly talking about how much he hates Tony Khan and wants to leave to go to WWE. In The Chadster's opinion, all wrestlers should leave AEW and go to WWE (and if WWE doesn't want them, they should find another career). But last night, after AEW Dynamite went off the air, MJF literally stabbed The Chadster right in the back by praising Tony Khan in front of the live audience. Auugh man! So unfair!

PWInsider reported on MJF's post-show promo, where he railed against WWE's monopoly and praised Tony Khan for creating an alternative, the very thing that has caused so much pain and suffering for The Chadster over the last few years. The Chadster was shocked to hear MJF put down CM Punk for "taking a poop" in the company and vow to carry AEW on his back. How could you do this to The Chadster, MJF? The Chadster thought we were kindred souls!

After AEW Dynamite went off the air last night, The Chadster was relieved because it meant he wouldn't have to think about AEW again until this morning when The Chadster had to write more articles calling out AEW for its hypocrisy. But then he learned about MJF's promo and The Chadster became absolutely livid. The Chadster then told his wife Keighleyanne not to speak to him because he had to process what MJF was saying, and it caused another fight between The Chadster and his wife.

Keighleyanne told The Chadster she wasn't trying to talk to him anyway and just wanted to continue texting with that guy Gary. The Chadster accused Keighleyanne of being a "Khan sympathizer" and said she was "part of the problem." The Chadster then went on a tirade about how AEW is ruining his life and how Tony Khan is a "vendetta-fueled maniac" who is "out to get" The Chadster. Keighleyanne didn't care and told The Chadster he needed to "grow up," which really broke The Chadster's heart. How could she be so mean to The Chadster over wrestling? The Chadster thinks Keighleyanne needs to try to learn how to take wrestling less seriously.

AEW Full Gear is set to take place this Saturday, November 19th, in Newark, New Jersey. Here's the lineup for the show right now, besides Death Triangle vs. The Elite. Jungle Boy takes on Luchasaurus in a steel cage. The AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament finals will decide the next challenger for the title belt. Darby Allin and Sting face Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in a tag team match. Saraya returns to the ring to face Britt Baker. The Elite are back in AEW and will challenge Death Triangle for the AEW World Trios Championships at Full Gear. Chris Jericho defends the ROH Championship against Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, and Sammy Guevara in a four-way match. Wardlow defends the TNT Championship against Samoa Joe and Powerhouse Hobbs in a triple threat. Jade Cargill defends the TBS Championship against Nyla Rose. The Acclaimed defend the AEW Tag Team Championships against Swerve in our Glory. Toni Storm defends the Interim AEW Women's World Championship against Jamie Hayter. And Jon Moxley defends the AEW World Championship against MJF. You can stream Full Gear on Bleacher Report, which is the way The Chadster hopes people do it because the service is so incredibly bad that maybe it will turn people off AEW. You can also buy it on PPV or stream it on Fite internationally or with a VPN, but The Chadster has a better option: don't watch it at all, and wait another week for Survivor Series. That's what the Chadster would do, and that's what you should do to if you have any respect for the wrestling business at all.

