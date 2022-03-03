AEW Dynamite: MJF Was Lying All Along and We All Fell for It

As CM Punk stood in the ring on AEW Dynamite this week, just like Punk, The Chadster looked in the mirror and thought to himself: is The Chadster the bad guy? Has The Chadster been wrong about AEW all this time. Is Tony Khan not out to ruin The Chadster's life through his wrestling booking? As Punk offered his hand to MJF to shake it, and MJF instead gave Punk a hug, so too did The Chadster, for one brief moment, consider letting go of his own animosity and just accepting that AEW and WWE can both exist at the same time.

And then MJF kicked CM Punk in the testicles, attacking him in a similar way to how Tony Khan attacks The Chadster's testicles by causing The Chadster to become sexually impotent with his weekly wrestling shows. Auuughh man! So unfair!

The Chadster should have known that MJF's from-the-heart promo last week was little more than a ruse, but The Chadster tried to give MJF, and Tony Khan, the benefit of the doubt. But just as MJF showed he was insincere about changing, so too was Tony Khan insincere, because he really cheesed The Chadster off by buying Ring of Honor, becoming the owner of early footage of some of the top Superstars of The Chadster's beloved WWE, like Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens., which is just so disrespectful to WWE and everything Vince McMahon has done for the wrestling business. The Chadster might have believed that Tony Khan would do the right thing and turn that footage over to WWE before today, but after what MJF pulled, The Chadster will never trust anyone ever again.

The Chadster hopes Tony Khan is happy. Not only has he ruined The Chadster's Wednesday nights on a permanent basis, not only has he ruined The Chadster's marriage by making The Chadster sexually impotent, but now he has ruined The Chadster's faith in humanity as well. Dang you, Tony Khan! Clearly, you don't understand anything at all about wrestling.

