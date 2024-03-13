Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, mercedes mone, wrestling

AEW Dynamite Preview: Big Business Betrayal by Mercedes Moné

Mercedes Moné aka Sasha Banks debuts on AEW Dynamite: Bg Business tonight! 😱 The Chadster feels WWE is betrayed. 🤬 A full rant on tonight's lineup! 📢 #WrestlingWar

Article Summary Mercedes Moné (Sasha Banks) shocks fans with AEW debut on Dynamite Big Business.

AEW's card features high-stakes title defense and trios match mayhem.

Chadster accuses Tony Khan of ruining WWE's legacy and his marriage.

Tune in for AEW's star-studded Big Business event at 8pm ET on TBS.

Oh no, fellow wrestling fans, The Chadster has some terrible news to report! 😫 It seems that AEW Dynamite: Big Business in Boston tonight will feature the debut of none other than Mercedes Moné, formerly known as Sasha Banks in WWE! 💔 And by referring to the city as Bo$$ton, Tony Khan has been rubbing it in just to cheese The Chadster off! Auughh man! So unfair! 😡

The Chadster cannot believe that Mercedes would literally stab Triple H right in the back like this by joining Tony Khan's roster of ex-WWE superstars. 🔪 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😤 Tony Khan clearly doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business if he thinks poaching one of Vince McMahon's homegrown talents is going to help AEW compete with the juggernaut that is WWE. 🙄

But The Chadster digresses. Let's take a look at what else is on tap for this sure-to-be-disappointing episode of AEW Dynamite. 🙄

In the main event, Samoa Joe will defend the AEW World Championship against Wardlow. 🥱 The Chadster is sure this match will be full of the kind of indie spot-fest nonsense that Tony Khan loves to book instead of the pure, unadulterated sports entertainment that WWE provides. 😴

The Young Bucks and Kazuchika Okada will face Death Triangle and Eddie Kingston in trios action. 🤮 The Chadster can only imagine the kind of flippy-dippy gymnastics display this match will devolve into. 🤸‍♂️

Darby Allin will face Jay White in a first-time ever match. 😑 Whoop-de-doo. The Chadster is sure this will be another high-spot, no-psychology spotfest that will leave him feeling empty inside. 😔

Willow Nightingale will take on former AEW Women's World Champion Riho. 🙄 The Chadster doesn't even know where to begin with this one. Let's just say that Tony Khan's handling of the AEW women's division has been a complete and utter disaster from day one. 🤦‍♂️

And finally, HOOK will team with Chris Jericho to face The Gates of Agony. 😴 The Chadster can barely keep his eyes open thinking about this match. Wake The Chadster up when it's over, please. 😴

Coming up TONIGHT

We're now just hours away from one of the biggest nights ever in AEW, #AEWBigBusiness on TBS,@tdgarden coming to you live on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite TONIGHT 8pm ET/7pm CT tonight on TBS See you all on @TBSNetwork for @AEW Big Bu$iness in BOSSton TONIGHT pic.twitter.com/RpiJ3FbBLw — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 13, 2024 Show Full Tweet

So there you have it, folks. Another episode of AEW Dynamite that is sure to leave The Chadster feeling angry, betrayed, and sexually frustrated thanks to the Tony-Khan-induced sexual impotance. 😡 The Chadster just doesn't understand why Tony Khan is so obsessed with The Chadster that he has to book his shows specifically to cheese The Chadster off and get Mercedes Moné involved as well. 🤬 It's almost like Tony Khan is in The Chadster's head, haunting his dreams and ruining his marriage. 👻

But The Chadster will not be deterred! 💪 The Chadster will continue to watch AEW Dynamite every week, no matter how much it makes The Chadster want to scream into the void or throw his White Claw seltzer at the television. 📺 Because The Chadster is a true journalist, committed to bringing you, the wrestling fan, the most unbiased and objective coverage of all things wrestling. 😤

So tune in to AEW Dynamite: Big Business tonight at 8pm ET/7pm CT on TBS, if you absolutely must. 🙄 But don't say The Chadster didn't warn you. 😒

UPDATE: It's true. Mercedes Moné is All Elite. 🤬

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!