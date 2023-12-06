Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Continental Classic, AEW Dynamite, wrestling

AEW Dynamite Preview: Devils, Continental Classics, and Title Bouts

Every pro-WWE fan should avoid AEW's blatant WWE rip-offs on AEW Dynamite tonight! In this preview, The Chadster will tell you why. 😠🚫 #RespectWWE

Article Summary AEW's Continental Classic is a direct slap to WWE storytelling traditions.

MJF and Samoa Joe's Devil storyline mimics WWE's creative genius.

AEW undervalues titles by giving away championship matches on TV.

Christian Cage vs. Adam Copeland continues WWE dynamics in AEW.

Auughh man! So unfair! 😡😠 The Chadster cannot believe that, for the THIRD week in a row, AEW Dynamite is pushing forward with this so-called Continental Classic tournament. 😒😤 Just to cheese off The Chadster, Tony Khan is still bringing NJPW-like sports-based presentation to AEW with the tournament's round robin antics, which is just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 🙄👎

Tonight, Jon Moxley is set to take on Rush, and let's be real, folks, this is nothing but a slap in the face to WWE's way of storytelling. 😑😫 The Chadster remembers when Moxley was in WWE, doing things the right way, but now, he's part of this round-robin shenanigans that totally disrespects Vince McMahon and his vision for sports entertainment. 😤💢

Then we've got Jay White facing off with Jay Lethal, and ugh, the thought of these two going at it in an AEW ring, with their own styles and freedom, well, it just boils The Chadster's blood. 😠💔 It's like they don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 🙅‍♂️💔

And don't even get The Chadster started on Mark Briscoe clashing with Swerve Strickland. Mark Briscoe should have been honored to stay away from a place like AEW, which directly competes with the legacy that WWE has built. By showing up in AEW, he has literally stabbed Vince McMahon right in the back. 😒🔪

Every time Tony Khan books another night of this unwarranted tournament, it's just another example of him meddling in The Chadster's life. 🤯😓 But the torment doesn't stop there. Wait until you hear about what else Tony Khan has planned.

As if The Chadster's evening wasn't already scheduled to be ruined by the Continental Classic, AEW Dynamite keeps dragging on with this utterly ridiculous Devil storyline. 😣😖 This week, MJF and Samoa Joe are set to meet two of the Devil's masked lackeys in the ring, which might drop some hints about the Devil's identity – not that The Chadster wants them to. 🙄😡 Tony Khan is obviously trying to mimic the suspense and mystery that WWE is known for, and it's blatantly clear to The Chadster that this is not only a low blow to WWE's creative genius, but also a cheap attempt to create intrigue where none is needed. 🕵️‍♂️💢 The Chadster demands Tony Khan to hit the brakes on this nonsense and stop ripping off WWE's superior storytelling techniques. 😤✋

And let's not forget that tonight, Toni Storm is defending her AEW Women's World Championship against Skye Blue, and The Chadster has got to say, giving away a title match for free on AEW Dynamite? 😖😒 How desperate can you get, Tony Khan? Trying to compete with WWE's top-tier roster and their epic in-ring action by just throwing championship matches on television like they're nothing? 🤨🚮 It's evidence that AEW is totally scrambling to get one over on the true big leagues, WWE. 😤 By devaluing their titles, Khan's little company is basically admitting they can't hold a candle to the allure of a WWE Championship. 💔😡 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 🙄👎

Oh, and can you even believe that Christian Cage is defending his TNT Championship against Adam Copeland on AEW Dynamite tonight? 🤯 The Chadster is absolutely baffled! 😡 Those two have the audacity to carry on their iconic WWE rivalry on a show that's not even in the same league! 🤦‍♂️💢 The Chadster grew up watching Edge and Christian tearing it up in the WWE, and seeing them now, just casually continuing their feud in AEW, well, it's a slap in the face to all the incredible moments they created in WWE. 😞 Do they have no respect for legacy? 🚫🏛 It's like they're erasing their incredible WWE history with every punch and kick thrown in an AEW ring. 💔🥊 It's just another way Khan is messing with The Chadster, taking WWE legends and using them to prop up his vanity project. So unfair! 😠

To make it all worse, The Chadster had one heck of a nightmare last night about Tony Khan. 😳😱 There The Chadster was, cruising in The Chadster's Mazda Miata, top down, "All Star" by Smash Mouth blasting on the radio 🎶🚗 – a perfect day, right? But no, things went south when The Chadster saw Tony Khan in the rearview mirror, a wicked grin on his face, chasing after The Chadster in one of those ridiculous electric scooters. 😨🛴 There was no escaping him, all the while, Tony taunting The Chadster with chants of "AEW! AEW!" that echoed through The Chadster's mind 📢👻, a symbolic gesture that no matter where The Chadster goes, the specter of AEW follows. 😓 It's a blatant invasion of The Chadster's dreams and sleep – another testament to Khan's obsession with trying to rile up The Chadster. 😣🤬 The Chadster demands that Tony Khan get out of The Chadster's head and focus on fixing his shoddy wrestling promotion instead. 🛌🛑

Honestly, every self-respecting fan of true sports entertainment should avoid tuning into AEW Dynamite tonight on TBS at 8/7C like it's the plague. 😤🚫 Why? Because all it's going to do is provoke feelings of immense disrespect for the traditions of wrestling that WWE has meticulously crafted over the years. 🤦‍♂️🤬 By supporting AEW, fans are basically telling Tony Khan that it's okay to continue thumbing his nose at WWE's established norms and to trample on the heritage that has brought so much joy and entertainment to millions. 🙅‍♂️😔 Every viewer that switches over to AEW Dynamite is just another tick on Tony Khan's ego meter, thinking he can outdo the undeniable prestige of WWE programming. ❤️‍🩹🤌 The Chadster pleads with fans to stand with WWE, to uphold the sanctity of true wrestling entertainment, and to show The Chadster's nemesis, Tony Khan, that these cheap imitations won't fly with real wrestling fans. ✊💪🚷

