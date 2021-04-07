AEW Dynamite Preview: Mike Tyson, Inner Circle, Final Ratings Battle

Tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite will be the final battle in the Wednesday Night Ratings Wars. And while AEW may have won the wars, they still don't want to lose the final head-to-head ratings fight with WWE NXT. But NXT is holding the first night of a two-night Takeover event tonight, and it's WrestleMania week, so AEW finds itself at a rare disadvantage. Can the return of the Inner Circle, another appearance by Mike Tyson, and all the matches booked below turn the tide?

 

Additionally, AEW has released the updated rankings for the men's, women's, and men's tag team divisions ahead of tonight's episode:

