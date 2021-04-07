AEW Dynamite Preview: Mike Tyson, Inner Circle, Final Ratings Battle

Tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite will be the final battle in the Wednesday Night Ratings Wars. And while AEW may have won the wars, they still don't want to lose the final head-to-head ratings fight with WWE NXT. But NXT is holding the first night of a two-night Takeover event tonight, and it's WrestleMania week, so AEW finds itself at a rare disadvantage. Can the return of the Inner Circle, another appearance by Mike Tyson, and all the matches booked below turn the tide?
After getting revenge on The Pinnacle during last week's episode of AEW Dynamite, The Inner Circle returns tonight on Dynamite.
The Bunny will face Tay Conti on tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite with half the roster at ringside.
Hangman Page will take on Matt Caster on tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite.
Mike Tyson returns to Dynamite for the final battle in the Wednesday Night Ratings Wars… will he make a difference?
Darby Allin will defend the TNT Championship against JD Drake on AEW Dynamite tonight.
Tonight on AEW Dynamite, Bear Country faces Jurassic Express in a Godzilla vs. Kong cross-branded marketing synergy showdown.
Jon Moxley will team up with The Young Bucks to take on Kenny Omega and the Good Brothers on AEW Dynamite tonight… but can Moxley trust Kenny Omega's former best friends?!
Additionally, AEW has released the updated rankings for the men's, women's, and men's tag team divisions ahead of tonight's episode:
Hangman Page leads the AEW Men's division rankings… but he'll face number three ranked Max Castor tonight.
Tay Conti is the top-ranked woman in AEW… can she hold onto that ranking when she faces The Bunny tonight?
SCU's vow to break up if they ever lose again seems to be working out well for them, at least according to the men's tag team rankings.
