AEW Dynamite Preview: Paul Wight News, Sting, Jon Moxley, and More

With the shocking announcement this morning that Paul Wight, formerly known as The Big Show over his two-decade WWE career, has signed a long-term deal with AEW Dynamite to both return to the ring and serve as commenter on an AEW Dark spinof, the lineup for tonight's show is looking even more stacked. In addition to learning more information about Wight's signing, there are seven other matches or segments already announced for the show.

In a semifinal match for the AEW Women's Championship Eliminator Tournament, Nyla Rose will take on Britt Baker tonight. That tournament needs to be wrapped up quickly so that the finals can take place on next week's episode of AEW Dynamite and Hikaru Shida can defend her AEW Women's Championship against the winner at the upcoming Revolution PPV. Speaking of Revolution, in a qualifier for the Face of the Revolution ladder match at that event.

In other matches, Jake Hager will take on Brandon Cutler in a feud spilling out of last week's attack on the Young Bucks by the Inner Circle. Hangman Page will face Isiah Kassidy in preparation of Page's Money Match with Matt Hardy at Revolution. Jon Moxley will face Ryan Nemeth. And the Varsity Blondes will take on Brian Cage and Ricky Starks.

In other news, Sting will appear on AEW Dynamite once again after getting powerbombed by Brian Cage on last week's show. Also, Tony Schiavone will interview Kip Sabian, Penelope Ford, and Miro. AEW has also released their latest rankings ahead of the show tonight: