AEW Dynamite Ratings Drop for Tony Khan's Huge Announcement

Like The Chadster, it seems that television viewers are also not impressed with Tony Khan's announcement that he's buying Ring of Honor. Ratings and viewership for AEW Dynamite are down this week despite the hype for Khan's announcement and the AEW Revolution PPV happening this weekend. The Chadster prides himself on his unbiased coverage of the pro wrestling industry, unparalleled in the world of wrestling journalism except maybe from fellow unbiased journalist Ryan Satin, but in The Chadster's opinion, this ratings drop was no less than AEW deserved after literally stabbing Vince McMahon in the back by buying ROH and with it the tape library featuring the early careers of WWE Superstars like Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens. Auughh man! So unfair!

Wrestlenomics' Brandon Thurston posted the info on Twitter Friday morning after the ratings were delayed on Thursday.

Down 4% in total viewership, down 11% in 18-49 from last week. Versus last 4 weeks, -2% total and -5% in 18-49. Already have quarters here. Will tweet chart later. More decline in the demo than usual. Peak was Q1, low point in total viewers was Q8.

Showbuzz Daily ranks Dynamite as 8th for the night on cable, behind basketball and news. So it looks like people tuned in to listen to Tony Khan's announcement and then, learning what AEW had done to WWE, tuned out in disgust. The Chadster can't blame them. Tony Khan has been extremely disrespectful to WWE since the formation of AEW, despite everything Vince McMahon has done for the professional wrestling business. Tony Khan has also personally targeted some of WWE's biggest supporters, like The Chadster, who Khan has intimidated with his TV shows to the point where The Chadster can no longer sexually perform with his wife, Keighleyanne. But despite these personal attacks by Tony Khan, The Chadster remains committed to providing unbiased coverage of wrestling news. So ha ha, AEW!