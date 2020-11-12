AEW Dynamite Recap – Jade Cargill Brings a Message to Cody from Shaq

On AEW Dynamite this week, Bryan Cage takes on Matt Sydal, and Jade Cargill arrives with a message from Shaq! Plus: a bunkhouse match! Read all about it here.

So YouTube TV is having some kind of outage tonight. On a Wednesday!!! On a night when Tony Khan promised a power shift in pro wrestling on Dynamite tonight! Luckily, your pal Jude Terror is a master of the internet, so I can find a way around this. All I need to do is turn on my VPN and spoof my IP address to come from outside the United States and pay five bucks for AEW Plus on Fite TV. To be honest, I've kinda wanted to check this out anyway, just to see what it's like during the commercial breaks. Okay, let's do it.

(five minutes later)

I'm Jude Terror, and this is The Shovel: Wednesday Night Wars Edition, covering AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT. Except, thanks to YouTube TV, I've had to pay $5 to watch AEW on Fite, and I have no idea whether or not I'll be able to watch NXT later. Ah well! In a choice between the two, if I can only watch one, it's definitely gonna be Dynamite. And maybe I get to go to sleep at a halfway decent hour tonight! We'll see.

This post is part 1 of a 4 part series. Read: Part 1 | Part 2 | Part 3 | Part 4

AEW Dynamite Recap for November 11th, 2020 Part 1

The show starts with a Veterans' Day graphic. The intro to Dynamite seems a little different on Fite. The sound quality is definitely not as good. But it's better than nothing! Team Taz comes out. Taz says Brian Cage is gonna wrestle live right now, but Taz is distracted by Darby Allin, hanging out up in the stands again. He's like Sting hanging out in the rafters of AEW, but with less chance of dying or having Hulk Hogan screw up your big match. Taz threatens Darby if he comes near the ring and tells him to call Cody Rhodes and tell him the same. Taz says Darby and Brian Cage's opponent tonight, Matt Sydal, are similar.

Justin Roberts officially announces Cage. Taz goes to the commentary booth. Ricky Starks… must have slipped off. Sydal comes out.

Cage and Sydal have a match. Say what you will about Sydal; he's the perfect guy to get tossed around by a musclebound freak like Cage. Cage wins by catching Sydal in mid-air and giving him the Drill Claw for a pinfall.

Brian Cage defeats Matt Sydal to retain the FTW Championship.

I wonder how TNT feels about Cage's whole Wolverine schtick. Wolverine is the intellectual property of Marvel, the rival of DC Comics, owned by the same parent company as TNT. TNT should exert their control and force Cage to change his gimmick to ripping off a DC superhero. The only question is which one. Hmmm. Hawkman, maybe?

Ricky Starks gets on the mic and puts over Cage after the match. He says the next step for Team Taz is the TNT Championship. Then he tells production to hit his music, but they don't, so Team Taz walks off in awkward silence. It's gonna be one of those nights, I think. Cody Rhodes is up next, but first, Dynamite takes a commercial break.

Cody Rhodes comes to the ring. He's wearing a bright white suit, which really makes his neck tattoo pop? Cody congratulates Darby Allin for defeating him at Full Gear to win the TNT Championship. He says he and Arn Anderson will not seek a rematch. Instead, Cody has another match he wants, another loss to avenge: MJF.

A woman comes out and stands behind Cody until he notices. She introduces herself as Jade Cargill. She makes a bunch of references to a mysterious "giant" and implies Cody has a small penis. It goes on for a while, probably too long, before she finally reveals she's talking about Shaq. Shaq is coming to AEW for Cody.

Brandi Rhodes runs out and gets in Cargill's face. "Who the hell told you tonight was open mic night, bitch?!" She calls Cargill "rachet," which is a word the kids use these days. Cargill slaps her on the ass, which is sexual harassment. Jerry Lynn runs out to break it up before there's an HR problem.

While all that hubbub is happening, Brian Cage and Ricky Starks attack Cody from behind. Darby Allin comes down from the rafters– I mean, the stairs, to make the save. He's wearing a jacket with a bunch of thumbtacks stuck to it, and he pokes Starks and Cage with it.

That was kind of a weird segment because no one knew what the hell Cargill was talking about until the end. But I'm down for Cody vs. Shaq. Dynamite takes another commercial break.

Alex Marvez interviews Jon Moxley backstage. His voice is echoing like crazy. I don't know if this is a Fite thing or what. In any case, I can't hear much of what he's saying, but basically, he's looking forward to facing Kenny Omega. Commentary says that match will take place on the December 2nd episode of Dynamite.

The Butcher, The Blade, and The Bunny come out. The whole gist of this feud is that QT Marshall is a simp who let The Bunny run up all his credit cards and then went back to her husband, The Blade. Natural Nightmares come out and immediately attack, so the match starts right away.

A bunkhouse match is basically a cowboy-themed hardcore match. The wrestlers wear street clothes, and they can use weapons, but the weapons are things like bull ropes, cowbells, guitars, hitching posts, etc. Originally, when these took place in the eighties in Jim Crockett Promotions, they were also Battle Royals and called a "Bunkhouse Stampede," but this one was as a regular tag team match.

Anyway, it gets pretty bloody pretty quickly. I would probably be more into this one if I watched AEW Dark, but look, there's only so much time in the week. The Natural Nightmares win after knocking Blade backward into The Bunny, sending her through a table.

Natural Nightmares defeat Butcher and the Blade in a Bunkhouse Match.

It was a fine match, though I'm not sure who the bunkhouse angle was meant to appeal to. I'm not even sure what a "bunkhouse" is, and the 18-49 demographic doesn't remember JCP PPVs from 1985. But it was still a fun match.

In a video package showing clips from the Elite Deletion match, Matt Hardy says Sammy Guevara earned his respect in their feud and says Sammy will become a big star in the future. Dynamite takes a commercial break. And, having successfully made it through half of Dynamite, I'm also gonna take a break and return with part two of this recap. There will be a link down below.

This post is part of a multi-part series: The Shovel: Wednesday Night Wars Edition for November 11th, 2020.

AEW Dynamite Recap – Jade Cargill Brings a Message to Cody from Shaq

AEW Dynamite Recap – Pac Returns and Wants a Piece of Eddie Kingston (Coming Soon)

WWE NXT Recap – The Leon Ruff Era of NXT Has Begun (Coming Soon)

WWE NXT Recap – Better Luck Next Time, Breezango (Coming Soon)