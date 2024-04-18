Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, recaps, wrestling

AEW Dynamite Review: Why You Shouldn't Buy Dynasty on PPV

The Chadster's review of AEW Dynamite reveals why this episode was a total disaster and why AEW Dynasty is a must-skip event! 😠👎

🤮🤮🤮 Auughh man! So unfair! AEW Dynamite this week was the worst episode of wrestling The Chadster has ever seen, which is really saying something considering all the other terrible Dynamite episodes that have cheesed The Chadster off. But this one took the cake! 🎂

The show started off with Jon Moxley bragging about beating Hiroshi Tanahashi for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. 😒 Moxley doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business if he thinks this compares to being a WWE Champion. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. Moxley challenged Powerhouse Hobbs to a match next week, which is just further proof that Tony Khan has no idea how to book compelling long term feuds like they do in WWE.

The Chadster could hardly believe his ears when Mercedes Moné promised to get payback on whoever attacked her last week. 🙄 Tony Khan is clearly wasting Mercedes' talents in this pointless storyline. Mercedes literally stabbed Triple H right in the back by joining AEW and now she doesn't even get a compelling story arc. But then, what else can you expect from a money mark booker like Tony Khan?

Brody King and Julia Hart took on Adam Copeland and Willow Nightingale in a mixed tag match that made The Chadster sick to his stomach. 🤢 The House of Black are pale imitations of WWE's supernatural characters. Julia Hart could never compare to someone like The Undertaker or Bray Wyatt. Is this really the way the once-great Adam Copeland wants to end his career? Pathetic! 😠

Speaking of pathetic, the Elite wrestled Death Triangle and Daniel Garcia in yet another pointless multi-man match. 🥱 The Young Bucks and Kazuchika Okada won, cheating with help from each other, which is something WWE would never allow their executives to do. It's moments like this that make The Chadster embarrassed to call himself a wrestling fan. 😞

Chris Jericho and Hook had a face-to-face confrontation brokered by Taz, which ended just how you'd expect, with Hook disrespecting a veteran like Jericho. 🤬 It's like these AEW wrestlers were all raised in a barn! No respect at all. Taz was literally tossed aside by Jericho, which is a disgrace considering all Taz has done for the business. But when you look at how both guys have betrayed WWE, it makes perfect sense.

Deonna Purrazzo wrestled Mariah May, who was accompanied by Toni Storm, in a match that pales in comparison to WWE classics. 🙄 The Chadster doesn't see what was so impressive about Purrazzo kicking out of the May Day. Moves like that would never fly in a WWE ring with their strict standards. The post match brawl between Deonna, Toni, and Thunder Rosa was a clustermess of the highest order. Lip stick? Really? 💄 Grow up!

Orange Cassidy and Shane Taylor had the worst match of the night. The Chadster could barely see through his tears of rage watching Orange do his stupid shin kicks. 😭 It's an insult to the legacy of legends like Bruno Sammartino and Bob Backlund. Shane Taylor should be ashamed of himself for losing to that joke Orange Cassidy. Trent further betraying Orange afterward was the only thing that made sense, and even that was ruined by the dumb chair shot. 💺

Will Ospreay vs Claudio Castagnoli was an overrated spotfest. The Chadster was getting dizzy watching these two flip around all over the place. 🤮 What happened to good old fashioned wrestling psychology? This is what happens when you give the keys to the asylum to the inmates. Ospreay winning was a joke and the post match beat down on Claudio made The Chadster want to throw his White Claw at the TV. 📺

But the worst part of the night by far was Swerve Strickland coming out to talk trash Samoa Joe ahead of their PPV match. 💀 The idea that two wrestlers WWE discarded can main event a PPV is a travesty. Tony Khan clearly has no respect for legends of the business that WWE values. Watching Swerve get a muscle buster was the only enjoyable part of this terrible show.

The Chadster could barely sleep last night thinking about this awful episode of AEW Dynamite. 😣 Tony Khan even haunted The Chadster's dreams, chasing him through the backstage area at Daily's Place, wearing a kangol hat and shouting about TV-14 content. Just terrible! 🦘

AEW Dynamite this week was the drizzling 💩 and The Chadster weeps for the future of the wrestling business if this is what counts as popular these days. The Chadster begs you all to cleanse your palates by watching some good old-fashioned WWE content. The Chadster humbly suggests watching WrestleMania 40 to remember what REAL professional wrestling looks like. 🙏

And whatever you do, avoid AEW Dynasty at all costs! 🙅‍♂️ Especially avoid the main event. The idea of Swerve Strickland as AEW Champion is more than The Chadster can bear. It's an insult to everything WWE stands for and everything that legends like The Rock, Hulk Hogan, and John Cena worked so hard for. 🤼‍♂️

In conclusion, The Chadster is literally going to explode if one more terrible thing happens on Tony Khan's watch. 🤯 Somebody has to save the wrestling business for future generations before it's too late. The Chadster just hopes WWE can carry that burden. 💪 Until next time, wrestling fans, The Chadster hopes you'll heed his advice and stick with the 'E. It's the only wrestling company out there that cares about the fans, the wrestlers, and the business itself. 👍

