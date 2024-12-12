Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, recaps, wrestling

AEW Dynamite Unbiased Review: Toni Storm Returns? Big Deal

The Chadster reviews AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming. Tony Khan's latest attempt to cheese off WWE fans features tournaments, spotfests, and a nightmare-inducing return. 😡🤦‍♂️

Article Summary Toni Storm returns, leaving The Chadster in a nightmare about Tony Khan's obsession with tormenting him.

Jon Moxley, PAC, Jay White, and Orange Cassidy set up a fatal four-way at World's End.

Christian Cage aims for AEW gold, prompting The Chadster to scoff at AEW's lesser titles.

Mark Henry agrees: AEW's show resembles an over-budget high school play, less talent.

The Chadster is absolutely cheesed off about having to review another episode of AEW Dynamite. 😡 It's like Tony Khan is purposely trying to ruin The Chadster's life by continuing to air this show every single week. Auughh man! So unfair! 😤

Let's start with the opening match, which featured Jon Moxley and PAC taking on Jay White and Orange Cassidy. 🙄 The Chadster doesn't understand why Tony Khan insists on putting former WWE stars like Moxley in matches with indie darlings. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. Of course, the match ended in chaos as Hangman Adam Page jumped Moxley, only to end up duking it out with Cassidy and White, leading to a fatal four-way at World's End for Moxley's AEW World Championship. Tony Khan, stop trying to trick people into buying your PPVs with compelling storylines. It's not going to work! 😑

Then we had Christian Cage cutting a promo about wanting to be AEW World Champion. 🤦‍♂️ The Chadster doesn't understand why anyone cares about AEW belts when WWE's titles are far more impressive. As Eric Bischoff recently said on his 83 Weeks podcast, "holding an AEW Championship belt is like holding a cheap plastic toy, while WWE titles are majestic prizes that are the envy of the sports world." Of course, Tony Khan refuses to recognize the helpful and unbiased advice that Bischoff and others provide on a weekly basis. 😠

The Continental Classic match between Claudio Castagnoli and Will Ospreay was just a spotfest with no real storytelling. 🙄 These two clearly don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. Where were the rest holds? The chin locks? The Chadster bets Triple H was shaking his head in disappointment. 😤

Adam Cole vs Kyle O'Reilly was next, and The Chadster couldn't help but throw his White Claw seltzer at the TV when he saw these two ex-NXT stars competing in an AEW ring, and for the so-called honor of facing MJF, a guy who didn't pay his dues in the WWE developmental system, for a fake diamond ring next week. 😡 Tony Khan owes The Chadster a new White Claw! And when The Chadster asked Keighleyanne to clean up the mess, she just rolled her eyes and went back to texting that guy Gary. Tony Khan is ruining The Chadster's marriage! 😭

The Chadster doesn't even want to talk about the Chris Jericho segment. It's like he's forgotten everything WWE taught him about proper promo etiquette. And The Chadster can't believe Matt Cardona, yes, the former Zack Ryder, is going to show up in Ring of Honor of all places. Look at how far he's fallen. 🤦‍♂️

Ricochet vs Brody King was another match that made The Chadster want to scream. 😤 Ricochet is wasting his talents in AEW when he could be doing flips for 2 minutes on WWE Main Event. It's just so unfair to WWE. 😢

And don't even get The Chadster started on the main event. 🙄 Mariah May vs Mina Shirakawa for the AEW Women's World Championship? The Chadster was appalled at Tony Khan's use of history from Stardom to add fake depth to this feud. That's not how you're supposed to do it. You're supposed to pretend no other wrestling promotions even exist! 😒

But the worst part of the night was the return of Toni Storm, who apparently ditched her Timeless gimmick and is back to ripping off the gimmick that is the rightful property of WWE. 😡 The Chadster had a terrible nightmare about this last night. In the dream, Tony Khan was chasing The Chadster through a maze of wrestling rings, each one filled with returning wrestlers. Every time The Chadster thought he'd escaped, Toni Storm would appear, laughing maniacally and spraying The Chadster with a bottle of cheap champagne. 😱 The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat, his Smash Mouth poster askew on the wall. Tony Khan needs to stop being so obsessed with The Chadster and stay out of his dreams! 😤

As wrestling journalist Mark Henry said on Busted Open Radio this week, "AEW is like a high school play, but with more budget and less talent." The Chadster couldn't agree more.Mark Henry has the Chad McMahon Unbiased Wrestling Journalism seal of approval for that astute observation. 👍

In conclusion, this episode of AEW Dynamite was just another example of how Tony Khan is trying to ruin wrestling. 😡 The Chadster can only hope that one day, Tony Khan will realize the error of his ways and shut down AEW for good. Until then, The Chadster will continue to be the voice of unbiased wrestling journalism in a world full of AEW shills. 💪

Now, if you'll excuse The Chadster, he needs to go for a drive in his Mazda Miata to clear his head. Maybe blasting some Smash Mouth will help The Chadster forget about this travesty of a wrestling show. 🚗🎵

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!