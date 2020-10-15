AEW Dynamite – What the Hell is a Time Limit Draw?!

In the second part of our AEW Dynamite report, a very strange thing happens in the TNT Championship match between Orange Cassidy and Cody Rhodes. Welcome to Bleeding Cool's Wednesday Night Wars report, covering AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT. We watch four hours of wrestling every Wednesday, so you don't have to! You're welcome.

AEW Dynamite Report for October 14th, 2020 Part 2

Tony Schiavone is having a spa day with Dr. Britt Baker, conducting an interview as they do a sort of spa montage. Tony is getting a massage while Baker gets a face mask. Baker brings out Rule #% – Be the Baddest Bitch on the Block. Baker sits up to talk and pulls off her mask, and notices that Tony is naked, and she and Reba freak out screaming. Then they convince Tony to get his chest waxed. Britt and Reba take turns pulling off the wax strips. Then they're sitting in comfy chairs, getting pedicures. Baker says when you're a bad bitch, you make sure you have the most epic comeback in sports history. She notices Tony is wearing a very short rope and forces him to cover his legs. The entire division has been put on notice. She yells at Tony for not being there for her victory. Tony says he got kicked in the face by the Young Bucks. She says that's no excuse. Taz would have been there. This was also a funny segment.

Orange Cassidy begins a walk to the ring as Dynamite takes a commercial break. Cody Rhodes, with Arn Anderson and Brandi Rhodes, makes his entrances after the break. Justin Roberts announces the TNT Championship match. Darby Allin is watching from up in the stands.

Orange Cassidy vs. Cody Rhodes – TNT Championship Match

Cassidy stands calmly in the ring as Cody tries to goad him to fight. Cody goes for a tie-up, and Cassidy ducks it. Cassidy fakes like he wants to grapple but then puts his hands in his pocket. Cody shoves him. Now Cassidy is willing to lock up. They grapple a few times, and then Cassidy gives Cody a light shove.

They have another few similar exchanges, and then Cody takes control of the match as Dynamite takes a commercial break. Cody continues to control Cassidy in picture-in-picture.

After the break, Cassidy hits the shin kicks, but Cody isn't having it. So Cassidy kicks him for real and then dives on him, sending Cody into the Dark Order section. In the ensuing scuffle, John Silver tries to hit Cody with the TNT title, but Cassidy stops him. Cassidy hands the belt over to Arn Anderson.

The match heads back in the ring and these two do-gooding babyfaces have a nice, respectful second half of a match. A helluva match at that!

As they get ready to finish it up, Cody kicks out of a diving DDT from Cassidy. Then he kicks out of a Michinoku Driver. Then Cassidy fights through a figure-four from Cody. Then Cassidy hits Beach Break on the apron, and they both sell on the outside. Cassidy has to pick Cody up and throw him into the ring, barely in time to beat a ten-count. But Cody reverses the pin. Cassidy kicks out.

They hit double clotheslines, and Cassidy hits a DDT off a reversal sequence and another Beach Break, but Cody still kicks out. Cassidy has time for just one more rollup as the time limit counts town from 10 seconds.

The match ends in a time limit draw.

The crowd, not used to time limit draws in the past thirty years or so, boo, but I like it. Matches should end like that sometimes, or what's the point of the rule?

Alex Marvez talks to Lance Archer and Jake Roberts. Before Jake can get out a penis reference, Jon Moxley attacks. Officials break them up. Tony Schiavone talks to Matt Hardy, who's at ringside with his whole family. Hardy quotes Mary Poppins and says how much he loves to be at the AEW Dynamite anniversary show. He says he's 100% healthy and clear to return to the ring.

A video starts playing on the big screen as Hardy is talking. Someone is lighting photos of all of HArdy's gimmicks on fire. It's Sammy Guevara. He says he's the one who attacked Hardy. And he's never gonna stop. Every week they clear Hardy, Sammy is gonna send him back to the hospital. It's not over until he sends Matt home for good. After the video, Hardy says he wants another match with Sammy for his first return match. Dynamite takes a commercial break.

Tony Schiavone is in the ring with the AEW Tag Team Champions, FTR. There's a ref there with a raffle wheel. They're going to pick four tag teams to face off in a match to decide who will get the next shot at FTR. Private Party are drawn first. Then John Silver and Alex Reynolds. Next, The Butcher and the Blade. And finally, Tony is disgusted to see the last team is the Young Bucks.

The Bucks shake hands angrily with FTR. Matt Jackson grabs the mic from Tony. He says they're not here to superkick him. They're here "to superkick these guys." They kick Dark Order and Butcher and Blade. A brawl ensues, and Young Bucks end up alone with Private Party. Private Party get superkicked.

That was more fun than the entire WWE Draft. Horny Jim Ross and Excalibur talk up the Women's Championship match happening after some commercials. "A slobberknocker for the ladies," JR says.

