AEW Full Gear Preview: Full Card, Start Time, and How to Watch

AEW Full Gear will take place tonight, Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 8 pm ET/7 CT, emanating from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The main event may be the most important one in AEW history as Hangman Page will challenge Kenny Omega for the AEW Championship in the culmination of a storyline as old as AEW itself. If AEW sticks the landing, it will be one of the finest examples of long-form storytelling in the history of the wrestling business. Needless to say, The Chadster finds this to be extremely disrespectful to Vince McMahon and everything he's done for the wrestling business, because everybody who understands wrestling knows that fans have the attention spans of goldfish and only really care about "moments," not storylines that last more than two years. But The Chadster doesn't expect Tony Khan, a man whose sole motivation in life is to make The Chadster's life miserable, to understand anything about that because Tony Khan doesn't understand the wrestling business at all.

For example, just look at the card Tony Khan has put together for AEW Full Gear. From top to bottom, this is a loaded card, which seems completely unnecessary. With the potential for so many great matches and the payoffs of multiple storylines, AEW Full Gear is likely to render The Chadster sexually impotent and unable to have sex with his beautiful wife Keighleyanne indefinitely. Auuggh man! So unfair!

That card is just so disrespectful! How is The Chadster's beloved WWE ever supposed to compete with that?!

The last thing The Chadster thinks any of you should do is to watch AEW Full Gear, but if you can't be convinced otherwise, the show is available on all major cable and satellite providers to purchase on PPV. If you prefer to stream it, the show will stream only on Bleacher Report in the U.S., but internationally (or with a VPN), you can watch it on Fite TV, where it may be cheaper in some markets than the $49.99 prices tag in the U.S.