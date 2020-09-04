AEW Moves Baker vs. Swole to All Out Card, Adds New Buy-In Match

Following criticism about putting such a heavily built match on the pre-show, AEW has relented and moved the Big Swole vs. Britt Baker Tooth and Nail Match to the main card of the All Out PPV. Tony Khan announced the news on Twitter, writing, "Hey, let's just make All Out tomorrow night the best wrestling PPV we can possibly do. Now on the main PPV card: Dr. Britt Baker v. Big Swole in the 1st ever Tooth & Nail Match emanating from Dr. Baker's dental office, anything goes, no DQ + falls count anywhere. See you tomorrow!"

That leaves room on the pre-show, so AEW added a new match to the Buy-In. Now, Private Party will face The Dark Order's 3 and 4 on the pre-show.

On a media conference call for All Out yesterday, Tony Khan defended the decision to put Baker vs. Swole on the Buy-In, saying, "I love wrestling fans, and I've often said that wrestling is my favorite economy, and it is a strange and elastic economy, is the only place in the world where you'll have people complaining about getting something for free, that they don't have 50 dollars for. And I think that's great because like the prestige of the quarterly pay per views, it shows how important I think we made getting on the main card. But at the same time, this is a great, important match for us."

"I don't think it affects the status of the match," Khan continued. "It's more about the tone of the match, frankly, and also the fact that its good placement. It's a good advertising for broad fans to AEW. We think it's gonna be a great match, and it's going to be going out to a big audience."

But it seems he's changed his mind.