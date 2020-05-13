AEW Dynamite airs on TNT tonight, but ahead of the show, here's some news making the rounds on the wrestling blogosphere about the best wrestling company in the business. The biggest potential story is whether or not Sting is AEW-bound. It came to light when Mattel canceled a Sting figure that the former WCW star no longer has a legends deal with WWE, though he reportedly may work one out in the future. Cody Rhodes responded to the news on Twitter, prompting speculation that the Stinger could be headed to AEW, with some suggesting he might present the TNT Championship at the event in the same way Bret Hart debuted the AEW World Championship. However, according to a report from PWInsider, that is not the plan for Sting if he does sign with AEW, which is of course by no means a sure thing.

Don't look for Sting's old nemesis, Ric Flair, to join him if he does go to AEW. According to Wrestling Inc., Flair just re-upped his deal with WWE. In that same Sting report up above, PWInsider's Mike Johnson reveals that while tonight's episode of Dynamite is taped, AEW is going back to live shows for the following two weeks as they build to the Double or Nothing PPV.

In other AEW news, Rey Fenix is the latest competitor announced for the Casino Ladder Match at Double or Nothing. Fenix joins Orange Cassidy, Colt Cabana, and Darby Allin in the match, the winner of which will get a shot at the AEW Championship against either Jon Moxley or Brodie Lee, depending on who wins that match at Double or Nothing. Other matches on the Double or Nothing card include MJF vs. Jungle Boy, as well as the finale of the TNT Championship tournament, a match between Cody Rhodes and Lance Archer. Based on the results of tonight's episode of Dynamite, we could see something set up for the Tag Team Championships, potentially involving the Best Friends, assuming Hangman Page is willing to wrestle at the PPV.

While Jake the Snake Roberts was at last week's AEW Dynamite tapings, it's unclear whether he'll return for the live shows starting next week. Roberts is currently quarantining at his pal DDP's house, as a video posted by DDP shows.

Tune into AEW Dynamite tonight at 8PM Eastern on TNT. Tonight's episode will feature Matt Hardy and Kenny Omega teaming up again to face Santana and Ortiz, a four-way match between Hikaru Shida, Penelope Ford, Kris Statlander, and Britt Baker, Chris Jericho vs. Pineapple Pete, Christopher Daniels vs. Brodie Lee, an appearance by Lance Archer and Jake the Snake, and MJF in action in (presumably) a squash match.