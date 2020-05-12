Orange Cassidy Confused by Entry in AEW Casino Ladder Match

Orange Cassidy is the latest AEW star to join the upcoming Casino Ladder Match at Double or Nothing, though Cassidy seems confused as to what he's doing there. "I don't know what this is," Cassidy tweeted in response to the news. The Casino Ladder Match, which will take place at AEW's upcoming PPV, will offer the winner a title shot against the AEW World Champion. That champion is currently Jon Moxley, though Moxley will put the title on the line against The Dark Order's Brodie Lee at Double or Nothing, so that could potentially change.

Jimmy Havoc was also confused by Cassidy's edition, tweeting, "You are joking, right?" Havoc was recently involved in a feud with Cassidy and his Best Friends teammates Chuck Taylor and Trent, which took place during the TV tapings AEW held in Georgia. AEW has now returned to live broadcasts from Daily's Place in Jacksonville. It's unknown where Double or Nothing, originally scheduled to take place in Las Vagas, will be held now.

Technically, the governor of Florida has allowed crowds to return to sporting events, though no wrestling company has taken him up on the offer yet. UFC also held an event in Jacksonville last weekend with no crowd. AEW Double or Nothing will be broadcast on PPV. Darby Allin and Colt Cabana are the other participants announced for the Casino Ladder Match so far. In addition to the AEW World Championship match between Moxley and Lee, the card will also feature MJF vs. Jungle Boy, as well as the finale of the TNT Championship tournament, a match between Cody Rhodes and Lance Archer. More matches will likely be announced over the course of the next two weeks on AEW Dynamite.