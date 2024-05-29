Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: tony khan, wrestling

AEW Owner Tony Khan Donates $100k and Iconic Neck Brace to Charity

Tony Khan appeared on "The Rich Eisen Show" today and announced a hefty donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, including his iconic NFL Draft neck brace.

Professional wrestling, a world where the line between reality and theatricality is often blurred, witnessed a heartwarming act of generosity today as Tony Khan, President, CEO, and Head of Creative for All Elite Wrestling (AEW), announced a significant donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Appearing on The Rich Eisen Show, Khan revealed that AEW will be donating $100,000 to support Rich Eisen's annual Run Rich Run fundraising initiative for St. Jude. The donation, a testament to Khan's commitment to social responsibility, will undoubtedly contribute to the hospital's tireless efforts in combating childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

Adding a touch of levity and intrigue to the charitable act, Khan first signed a neck brace, made famous by its recent appearances in AEW storylines, announcing it would be donated and auctioned off with all proceeds benefiting "Run Rich Run." Khan then bid the $100,000 himself, leaving the neck brace to be displayed prominently on a bust of Eisen in his studio, further amplifying the attention surrounding the charity drive.

The neck brace itself carries significant weight within the intricate world of AEW's ongoing storylines. Following a brutal, on-screen attack by The Elite, a faction comprised of Executive Vice Presidents Nicholas and Matthew Jackson (better known to wrestling aficionados as The Young Bucks), Kazuchika Okada, and Jack Perry, Khan donned the neck brace, selling the effects of the assault during media appearances. This dedication to maintaining "kayfabe" – the illusion that professional wrestling is unscripted – even extended to Khan's appearances at the NFL Draft, where he represents the Jacksonville Jaguars, further blurring the lines between fiction and reality.

The attack on Khan marked the beginning of a hostile takeover by The Elite, who have seized control of AEW, ousting Khan and former Elite member, Kenny Omega, from power. Despite Khan assembling a formidable team of wrestlers to combat The Elite in a chaotic Anarchy in the Arena match at AEW's Double or Nothing pay-per-view event last week, The Elite emerged victorious, signifying the ongoing power struggle within the company.

This latest act of generosity, coupled with the auctioning of the now-iconic neck brace, showcases Khan's willingness to utilize the platform and reach of AEW for a noble cause. As the auction details are finalized and the wrestling world awaits the next chapter in the unfolding AEW power struggle, one thing remains certain: Khan's commitment to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is a win for everyone involved. Get involved here.

