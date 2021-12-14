AEW Partners with Toys for Tots to Save Christmas at Winter is Coming

Once again, AEW is meddling in somebody else's business. First AEW meddled in WWE's business by launching a rival pro wrestling company and beating WWE in the ratings. Auughh man! So unfair! Now, Tony Khan has taken things even farther, invading the territory of none other than Santa Claus, and with the full weight of the military-industrial complex to back him up. Yes, AEW has partnered with the US Marine Corps' Toys for Tots program to deliver Christmas presents to kids who can't afford them, which is so disrespectful to WWE and everything Vince McMahon has done for the wrestling business.

AEW tweeted the announcement encouraging AEW fans to bring toys to the Winter is Coming episode of AEW Dynamite this week and exchange them for autographed posters.

Here's some more info on the trade from the AEW Community website:

AEW & Toys for Tots

This Wednesday at the Curtis Culwell Center before our Winter is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite, the AEW Community Team will be collecting new, unwrapped toys donated to Toys for Tots. We are encouraging all ticketed fans to bring a toy and receive an autographed Winter is Coming print (Limited to first 300 donations. Limit 1 per person/per donations. Limit 1 per family/per donation) Time: 5-6:30 pm

Location: Receptacles will be located at the east entrance of the Curtis Culwell Center

Wouldn't those children prefer to get their toys donated at a WWE event? The Chadster certainly thinks so, but it just goes to show that Tony Khan and AEW don't understand the wrestling business at all, and that's the bottom line 'cause Chad said so.

