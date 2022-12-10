AEW Rampage: 4 Things The Chadster Hated About Last Night's Show

Keeping his promise, Tony Khan booked an exciting card with wrestlers that draw for last night's episode of AEW Rampage, and The Chadster is so cheesed off about it! Rampage being a forgettable B-Show is part of its charm for The Chadster because The Chadster knows nobody could ever take it seriously as a Smackdown competitor in that state. But somehow Tony Khan made this week's episode must-see TV with all the title defenses and interesting matches he booked, which The Chadster thinks is just so unfair! Auugghh man!

In the opening bout, Jon Moxley defeated Konosuke Takeshita by submission. Hangman Adam Page came out after the match and said that he wasn't cleared to wrestle because of his concussion, but then he fought Moxley anyway until the Blackpool Combat Club broke it up. The Chasdter is outraged that AEW would make light of concussion protocols in this way. WWE would never insinuate that its wrestlers would wrestle while injured. Secretly make them wrestle while injured? Sure. But they wouldn't make a story out of if.

Next up, Hikaru Shida successfully defended the Regina Di Wave Championship against The Bunny in a short match. Shida earned a shot at AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter for that, which The Chadster finds to be extremely unfair. AEW fans love both of those wrestlers and they're going to go wild for that match, which isn't how AEW is supposed to book the women's division. They're supposed to make it an afterthought so that The Chadster can point to it as a clear example of where WWE is better. This is so unfair!

Lee Moriarity and Big Bill Morrissey squashed jobbers Izzy James and Clayton Bloodstone in a dominant match, as if AEW needs even more credible tag teams on their roster. Haven't they been paying attention to WWE over the last two decades? Tag team wrestling doesn't matter!

Finally, in the main event, Trent Seven was revealed as the mystery opponent chosen by Kip Sabian to challenge Orange Cassidy for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship. Cassidy won, of course. More importantly, how dare AEW create a brand new belt like the All-Atlantic Championship and then make it immediately a great title thanks to Cassidy's run of frequently defending it. Come to think of it, The Chadster isn't too happy with the popularity of Cassidy himself. None of these things deserve to be as popular as they are, and The Chadster believes Tony Khan must be using some kind of black magic to make it happen. The Chadster is onto you, Tony Khan!

As you can see, AEW Rampage was once again booked with the sole purpose of making The Chadster miserable. When will Tony Khan stop with his obsessive personal campaign to RUIN THE CHADSTER'S LIFE?! The Chadster wishes he knew. Until then, The Chadster will keep speaking the objective truth about AEW and how horrible it is, and that's the bottom line 'cause Chad said so.

