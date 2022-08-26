AEW Rampage Preview: CM Punk Fallout, ROH Title Match, More

Well, Tony Khan must be very proud of himself. Thanks to that stunt with CM Punk, AEW is all everyone is talking about. Everywhere The Chadster goes, people are talking about how quickly CM Punk lost to Jon Moxley and let The Chadster tell you it makes him absolutely sick! The Chadster can't go to the store to pick up a pack of White Claw seltzers without hearing about AEW. The Chadster can't fill up his Mazda Miata at the gas station without being inundated with this AEW propaganda! Heck, even that guy Gary who The Chadster's wife Keighleyanne is always texting with was talking about AEW when I glanced at her phone yesterday, before she quickly turned on the lock screen. Keighleyanne does like her privacy. But the point is that Tony Khan's personal mission to RUIN THE CHADSTER'S LIFE is going great because The Chadster can't escape hearing about AEW as we head into another Friday night and another episode of AEW Rampage.

And The Chadster's suffering is going to continue tonight, as AEW will show the aftermath of Punk's loss on tonight's show. There's also an ROH Championship match, another match in the Trios Championship tournament, a TNT title match, a mixed tag match, and a promo by Jade Cargill. How can AEW fit all that into one hour? The Chadster will tell you how: by cheating, the same way they won the Wednesday Night Ratgins Wars against The Chadster's beloved WWE NXT. Auughh man! So unfair!

AEW's website is extremely biased. They don't have any content at all about WWE on there. Not even something thanking WWE for practically inventing wrestling and paving the way for AEW to be what it is today. So take this extremely biased synopsis of tonight's episode of AEW Rampage with a grain of salt.

This Friday night the excitement continues when Claudio Castagnoli defends the ROH World Title against "The Natural" Dustin Rhodes, TBS Champion Jade Cargill addresses her actions last week, The House of Black and The Dark Order meet in the next Rampage bracket Semi-Final match of the Trios Title Tournament, and Cleveland's own Wardlow puts the TNT Title on the line against a man who has renounced the city, Ryan Nemeth! It kicks off at 10pm EDT/9pm CDT on TNT, and on AEWPlus.com for our international audience, and head over to the official AEW YouTube channel, the AEW Twitter feed, and the official Facebook page to catch up on Dynamite highlights, and watch Dark: Elevation, AEW Dark, Road To, and the Control Center with Tony Schiavone.

As usual, AEW has decided to harass The Chadster by sending these unsolicited pics of what's happening on AEW Rampage tonight. LEAVE THE CHADSTER ALONE, AEW! It's bad enough that Ray Flook literally FORCES The Chadster to write about AEW. See the full match lineup below.

AEW Rampage airs at 10/9C on TNT. If you care about The Chadster, please don't tune into it.

