Posted in: AEW, Preview, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew, preview, Rampage, tnt, wrestling

AEW Rampage Preview: The Road to "All In: London" Rolls On Tonight

Tonight's AEW Rampage on TNT brings us Orange Cassidy, Aussie Open, Johnny TV, Darby Allin, Brian Cage, Saraya, Skye Blue, and more.

AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy! ROH World Tag Champions Aussie Open! Johnny TV! Darby Allin! Brian Cage! Saraya! Skye Blue! Heading into the weekend, AEW fans have a pretty impressive lineup in play for tonight's AEW Rampage. And with the record-breaking AEW All In: London less than three weeks away, we can expect not only fallout from what was announced on Wednesday but also a little more clarity on what the final card is going to look like.

With the action kicking at 10 pm ET/9 pm CT on TNT (as well as on AEWPlus.com for international viewers), here's a rundown of what you can expect (along with some video action to add a little backstory to everything that's going on):

Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage: Heading into the "Coffin Match" at All In: London between Sting & Darby Allen and Swerve and AR Fox, we're expecting some kind of action tonight to get the storyline moving forward with only a little more than two weeks to go.

AEW International Championship Match: Champion "Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy vs. Johnny TV: As Johnny TV continues his mission to wrestle in every company on the planet, will Orange Cassidy end up facing Jon Moxley for the belt in London? Our thought? We hope not because we would rather see the Blackpool Combat Club (BCC) take on the House of Black for the Trios title.

Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) Will Be In Action: We're guessing that United Empire's Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis are going to have a response to AEW World Champion MJF and Adam Cole (Better Than You Bay Bay) challenging them for the ROH World Tag Team Championship belts at All In: London. And we're guessing that answer is going to be a "Yes" (though we wouldn't be shocked if they considered being challenged by them as an insult to "real" tag-team wrestling).

Winner Advances to "All In: London" Championship Match: Saraya vs. Skye Blue: Heading into London for the Four Way match for the AEW Women's World Championship belt, we know that Champion Hikaru Shida (obviously) will be taking part, as will Toni Storm (who exercised her rematch option). That leaves Saraya and Skye Blue competing tonight and Dr. Britt Baker & The Bunny facing off this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite. That means that by this time next week, we'll know the names of al four competitors (barring any last-minute swerves).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!