AEW Rampage Review: Another Miserable Night for The Chadster Lance Archer returned, House of Black appeared, and more happened on an episode of AEW Rampage that cheesed The Chadster off like nobody's business!

This is outrageous! We are literally nearly a month away from WrestleMania, which would normally make this one of the happiest times of the year for The Chadster, but thanks to Tony Khan and his quest to RUIN THE CHADSTER'S LIFE, The Chadster is more cheesed off than ever before! That's because Tony Khan refuses to show any respect for the wrestling business whatsoever and insists on putting out episodes of AEW Rampage week after week, knowing that they come on after Smackdown and that The Chadster, in his role as an unbiased journalist, rivaled only by the likes of Ryan Satin or Ariel Helwani, has no choice but to watch AEW Rampage. Why? For one thing, because The Chadster needs to keep tabs on what Tony Khan is up to because The Chadster never knows when Tony Khan will strike with another personal attack against The Chadster. Also, The Chadster is forced to cover AEW television by the management here at Bleeding Cool, who are in cahoots with Tony Khan and are probably laughing about this with him right now! Auughh man! So unfair!

If you thought that Tony Khan would be satisfied with simply ruining The Chadster's weekend by airing a regular episode of AEW Rampage, you must not know Billionaire Tony well. This episode of Rampage was specifically tailored to aggravate The Chadster as much as possible!

First of all, AEW Rampage started with a tag team match between The Young Bucks and Aussie Open, an NJPW tag team. Yes, two wrestling companies (and two countries) teaming up to bully WWE. How is that fair?! The Bucks won the match, and House of Black appeared afterward to tease a Trios Championship match at Revolution because of course Tony Khan would use AEW Rampage to try to trick viewers into wanting to see the PPV.

In the next match on AEW Rampage, Toni Storm dominated Willow Nightingale, but the match was just a ruse to set up more drama for the AEW Women's World Championship match at Revolution when champ Jamie Hayter and Ruby Soho saved Nightingale from a beatdown post-match. Tony Khan is literally brainwashing people to watch more AEW, and The Chadster thinks this is totally unfair to WWE!

Lance Archer made his return, accompanied by Jake the Snake Roberts, to crush a jobber. The Chadster is extremely disappointed in Archer, who The Chadster believed was becoming disillusioned with AEW because he's never booked for TV. Well, Tony Khan has totally cheated by booking him for TV again. If Tony Khan understood even the first thing about the wrestling business, he would know you should never give the wrestlers what they want, as that only encourages them to do things like get over.

Keith Lee and Dustin Rhodes challenged Swerve Strickland and his Affiliates to a tag team match at Revolution. What is with Tony Khan booking all these matches for the PPV? He is trying to steal attention away from WrestleMania, which is a really underhanded tactic. What kind of wrestling company would try to crush all of its competition? Is Tony Khan trying to have a monopoly on wrestling? WWE is the only company that should have a monopoly! Vince McMahon earned it. Tony Khan didn't. It's that simple.

Finally, in the main event, Action Andretti took on Sammy Guevara in a match which Sammy won thanks to interference from Daniel Garcia. The Chadster wrote earlier about how listening to the wrestlers is bad, but even worse is giving the fans what they want, which in this case is an action-packed main event to close off AEW Rampage. The Chadster can't believe that Tony Khan would be so disrespectful to WWE and everything Vince McMahon has ever done for the wrestling business.

AEW Rampage proved once again that Tony doesn't understand the wrestling business at all, and the only reason he is able to run a successful wrestling company is because he has so much money. Hopefully, he will one day run out and The Chadster will be able to live his life in peace, enjoying the only wrestling that matters, WWE. Thanks for reading The Chadster's unbiased review of AEW Rampage.

