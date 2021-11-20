AEW Rampage: Why AEW Should Cancel the TBS Championship Tournament

The Chadster has put up with a lot of guff when it comes to AEW. Week after week during the Wednesday Night Wars, AEW beat The Chadster's beloved WWE NXT in the ratings, making The Chadster extremely sad and causing him to become sexually impotent. Then AEW Dynamite drove NXT right off Wednesday Nights, making The Chadster even sadder and more impotent. But the whole time AEW was disrespectfully making WWE look bad just to ruin The Chadster's life, The Chadster could take solace in one thing: at least AEW's women's division stunk, and WWE's was better.

But now the roles have reversed. WWE is having such trouble maintaining interest in their womens' division that they've had to resort to a worked shoot with fake backstage drama just to promote Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair at Survivor Series, a match that was just fine on its own the last seventeen times WWE booked it. Obviously, that's AEW's fault, because AEW has been improving its women's division steadily for many months, and now the division is doing so well that it's ready to support a secondary title, while WWE has basically given up on booking good women's matches and instead did an entire Queen's Crown tournament where all the matches lasted two minutes. Auughh man! So unfair!

And now on AEW Rampage this week, The Chadster was subjected to a painful reminder of this fact when Red Velvet fought Jade Cargill in the second round of the TBS Championship tournament. The match was a little bit rough in parts as both Red Velvet and Jade Cargill are still perfecting their craft, but the crowd was into it and Cargill's look alone does a lot of work in getting her over as an unstoppable force. Cargill went over in the match, and she'll probably win the whole tournament since AEW has put so much into building her up. But why does AEW need two women's belts anyway? That's just rubbing it in. It would be better to cancel this tournament now and admit that WWE has the best women's division. Then maybe WWE would feel less pressure and could go back to booking their division well again.

That wasn't the only thing to totally cheese The Chadster off about AEW Rampage this week. The Chadster was also forced to sit there and watch as Jurassic Express, a mid-card tag team from AEW, beat Adam Cole and Bobby Fish, formerly on top of WWE NXT during the Wednesday Night Wars. And let's not even talk about Billy Gunn vs. Darby Allin, where AEW proved they have no idea how to treat a legend.

