AEW Rampage: Jurassic Express Had No Business Beating Undisputed Era

Once again, though The Chadster would rather be doing just about anything else on a Friday night, with the possible exception of having sex with his wife, since The Chadster can't do that because AEW has made him sexually impotent, The Chadster was forced to watch AEW Rampage as part of his job duties here at Bleeding Cool. Yes, despite everything The Chadster has done for this company, Bleeding Cool TV Editor Ray Flook continues to be in cahoots with Tony Khan when it comes to ruining The Chadster's life, and Flook and Khan both know that making The Chadster watch AEW is the best way to do that, and Tony Khan had something special ready for The Chadster when his friend Ray Flook made The Chadster tune in this week: Jurassic Express beating the former Undisputed Era in the main event.

During the Wednesday Night Wars, the Undisputed Era, and especially leader Adam Cole, led the charge of The Chadster's beloved WWE NXT against the upstart AEW Dynamite. NXT lost and was sent fleeing to Tuesday nights, but that was due to the unfair tactics used by Tony Khan in booking exciting matches with logical booking that pleased AEW's fans, causing them to want to watch more, even though everyone knows that's not how the wrestling business is supposed to work. You're supposed to punish the fans and force them to like whatever you think is the most marketable. But Tony Khan doesn't understand anything else about the wrestling business, so why would he understand that?

Anyway, in the main event of AEW Rampage this week, AEW homegrown talent Jurassic Express took on Adam Cole and Bobby Fish of The Elite, and also former members of Undisputed Era. Since Undisputed Era were on top of NXT, the far superior brand, and Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus are still up-and-coming in AEW, it makes perfect sense that Cole and Fish would easily crush Jurassic Express. But that's not what happened. The two teams competed in a crowd-pleasing match in which Jurassic Express proved themselves to be the better competitors, drawing out the Young Bucks for attempted interference. But then that traitor to WWE, Christian Cage, came out with a steel chair and chased them off, allowing Jungle Boy to make Fish tap out to the Snare Trap, a total humiliation for Fish, WWE, and The Chadster. Auughh man! So unfair!

And that wasn't the only thing to really cheese The Chadster off on AEW Rampage this week. Jade Cargill defeated Red Velvet to advance in the TBS Title Tournament, which is totally unfair. Why does AEW need two women's belts? WWE has two women's singles belts, so AEW is just copying them. And let's not even talk about Billy Gunn vs. Darby Allin, where AEW proved they have no idea how to treat a legend.

Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew, Rampage, recaps, wrestling