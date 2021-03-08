AEW Revolution: How Wholesome Are Hangman Page and Dark Order?

Welcome to Bleeding Cool's live coverage of AEW Revolution. I'm Jude Terror, and I'm hurt and offended by the words of my colleague, Chad McMahon, who has implied that myself and His Excellency El Presidente are somehow colluding against him simply because we told him we wanted to give him a surprise tonight. But that will have to wait until later, because there's a Money Match to recap…

AEW Revolution Results Part 6

After a video with some pretty funny clips of Matt Hardy talking documentary style about getting scammed by Hangman Page, the Money Match gets underway.

Hangman Page vs. Matt Hardy

Hardy revels in his new heel role in this match. Page got one over him with the contract thing, a blow to Hardy's ego, so he works to show that his experience as a veteran is superior to Page's Youth. It's cool (and a relief) to see Hardy doing stuff like small joint submissions while his opponent is the one hitting moonsaults to the outside. Naturally, Page overcomes Hardy, which brings out Private Party, who distract Page at ringside. when he continues to dominate Hardy, Isiah Kassidy gets in the ring. Page takes him out, then Quen, then goes for the Buckshot Lariat, but Hardy blocks it. Hardy hits a Twist of Fate but Page kicks out. Hardy calls Private Party into the ring, but Dark Order run out and take care of them. They also line up to catch Page as he's knocked off the apron by Hardy, literally like one of those team-building exercises where you fall into the person behind you, and put him back up on the apron to deliver the Buckshot Lariat and get the pin.

Winner: Hangman Page

The Dark Order celebrates with Page after the match. Page calls them in for a group hug. Colt Cabana brings out some beers and Page chugs them. They all leave together. I've got a little something in my eye. *sniff*

El Presidente, my friend… back to you. Please give The Chadster his surprise.

