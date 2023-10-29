Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Collision, CJ Perry, miro, recaps, Ryan Nemeth, wrestling

AEW Rips Off WWE With Miro + CJ Perry + Ryan Nemeth Love Triangle

Miro's assault on Ryan Nemeth signals an audacious rip-off of a WWE storyline by AEW. Does Tony Khan have no respect? The Chadster knows the answer! 😡

Gather round readers, esteemed colleagues, and even those blind to The Chadster's objectivity. Here to bring you the latest report, it's The Chadster, once again vexed by the audacious antics of AEW Collision. This time, we're talking about last night's episode, which saw Miro jump into a pile of WWE storyline leftovers, attacking the ever so charming "Hollywood Hunk" Ryan Nemeth.😑

Now, here's how it all unfolded onscreen, Lexy Nair was doing her usual backstage duties with Nemeth who was all prepared to hit us with a surprise, maybe even a welcome change but NOOO! 🙄 Just as Nemeth was about to spill the beans, they walked up to "Hot And Flexible" CJ Perry's door, with Nemeth claiming he was going to sign up for Perry's managerial services. But guess who answers? The Redeemer himself, Miro, Perry's estranged husband. With an unwelcoming grin, Miro invites Nemeth in. What happens next, you ask? A mauling. So unexpected, right? No…not really. 😒

The Chadster cannot be the only one cheesed off about this. What's that over there 🧀? You might ask. Why yes, it's a rehash of WWE's storyline that once had The Chadster on the edge of his seat. The CJ Perry-Miro-Dolph Ziggler love triangle. Only this time, Dolph's brother is being served up on AEW's plate and it's just, "Auughh man! So unfair!" 😫

Not that The Chadster has a particular fondness for cuckold storylines — who told you that? — but they are quintessential WWE, meaning they have a certain flavor to them that blends well with The Chadster's taste, unlike this bitter taste left in mouth by the blatant rip-off of the storyline by AEW. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has done for it. ✋

Now, this cheeseball plot had The Chadster so stressed out that these wrestling nightmares just won't quit. Picture this, The Chadster dreaming last night of the Nemeth brothers trying to convince Keighleyanne to become their "manager." Erotic, disturbing, and let's not forget, downright outrageous! 😱

Tony Khan, this one's on you for The Chadster's nightmares coming back. It's like you're obsessed with The Chadster! The Chadster had almost managed to pick his life back up after you ruined it. The White Claw seltzers were finally tasting good again. The Chadster was thinking that maybe, just maybe, he could overcome his sexual impotence. But NO! You had to drag The Chadster back down. It's clear, either you're obsessed with The Chadster or you just don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business or how to treat people in general. 😤

In all, friends, another episode of AEW Collision has come and gone, this time, leaving The Chadster with a rehashed WWE plot and a severe disdain for Tony Khan and AEW. It's all reminiscent of what was, but lacks the heart of what is. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has done for it.💔

Tony Khan, The Chadster speaks for us all when he says, "We're all waiting on you to get your act together." 😡 Maybe then, The Chadster's disturbingly intriguing dreams will finally cease…Who knows, maybe the world can even go back to listening to Smash Mouth without being plagued by thoughts of a disrespectful WWE plotline rehash! "The more you know, the less you feel, that's the first thing that The Chadster runs from." Perhaps Tony Khan should really pay more attention to these Smash Mouth lyrics. Miracles still do happen. Until then, this is The Chadster, signing off. 👋

