AEW Stars Join Triple H, Stephanie McMahon for WWE Treasure Hunt

Awkward! Mark Henry and The Big Show both recently left WWE to join rival wrestling promotion AEW, but both stars will be featured in the latest episode of A&E reality show, WWE's Most Wanted Treasures, this weekend. The pair will help the show's hosts, WWE executives Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, track down Andre the Giant memorabilia in a special two-hour episode airing at a special time, 8PM Eastern, on Sunday.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, and if anyone knows about awkward situations, it's me. Why, just last week, my protege Maduro learned that I had faked my own death and he was like, "Your Excellency, I did not mean to steal the presidency, of course I will give control back to you," and I had to be like, "Maduro, don't sweat it, bro. I am happy being an American entertainment journalist, amigo." And then he was like, "Oh, okay, phew, I thought I was going to have you assassinated," and I was like, "not before I have you assassinated first" and then we all had a good laugh about it.

Unfortunately, comrades, I doubt that the situation with WWE will go nearly as smoothly when Mark Henry and The Big Show arrive to help Triple H and Stephanie McMahon track down memorabilia related to Andre the Giant on WWE's Most Wanted Treasures. Nevertheless, they're going through with it and A&E has provided me with this sneak peek clip. And of course, I am going to redistribute the wealth to all of you, comrades! Haw haw haw haw!

In this very special two-hour episode, Stephanie McMahon enlists two living WWE giants, Paul "The Big Show" Wight and "The World's Strongest Man," Mark Henry, to recover lost memorabilia of the incomparable Andre the Giant. While searching for these rare items, like Andre's passport and a unique ring-worn mask, exclusive stories of the proclaimed, "Eighth Wonder of The World" will be divulged.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: WWE's Most Wanted Treasures: WWE Exclusive Sneak Peek | Premieres Sunday June 13th on A&E (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a-OaK6foPSw)

Until next time, my friends: socialism or death!