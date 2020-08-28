AEW Thursday Night Dynamite Report – Hangman Page, Elite No More?

AEW Dynamite is on a Thursday this week as AEW zeroes in on the All Out PPV next week. As always, Bleeding Cool is dedicated to watching and telling you what happens on every major wrestling show, which means right now, we're on day seven of a nonstop wrestling marathon. Let's jump right in.

AEW Dynamite Report for August 27th, 2020 Part 1

After a brief explanation of how a gauntlet matches work, Dynamite gets started with Chris Jericho coming out and to the announce table. Do you hear that? It's a live crowd singing his theme song. Daily's Place is filled to 10% capacity, and the crowd is loud.

AEW Tag Team Championship #1 Contender Gauntlet Match

The Young Bucks and the Natural Nightmares , already in the ring, start off the match.

and the , already in the ring, start off the match. Allie is at ringside with the Natural Nightmares, but Brandi isn't here. Presumably, she's at the hospital with Cody , who was murdered by Brodie Lee last week.

is at ringside with the Natural Nightmares, but isn't here. Presumably, she's at the hospital with , who was murdered by last week. The Nightmares get a respectable amount of offense in because there's no way in hell they're winning this match.

The Bucks win with a v-trigger and advance to the next round.

Best Friends come to the ring, and the match continues.

come to the ring, and the match continues. Jericho tells off Jim Ross and Tony Schiavone for shilling for Being the Elite during the match. Jericho says he'll never be on Being the Elite, causing Tony to suggest he must have no sense of humor.

and for shilling for Being the Elite during the match. Jericho says he'll never be on Being the Elite, causing Tony to suggest he must have no sense of humor. The match is competitive and comes down to Matt Jackson waiting for, and getting, the hot tag.

Jackson gets the hot tag and…

My mom calls. Doesn't she know it's Thursday Night Dynamite?! Be right back.

*An hour later* Thank god for DVR! Okay, so Jackson takes on both Best Friends, but can't keep it up for long.

Best Friends, do the hug. Jericho yells at Tony for standing up and cheering.

Here's a cool spot: Matt Jackson holds Trent out from the apron over the floor, and Nick hits a running senton on him.

After a grueling match, the Bucks are setting up for the Indietaker, but Hangman Page runs out and holds onto Nick, preventing him from doing his part. Trent rolls up Matt for the win.

runs out and holds onto Nick, preventing him from doing his part. Trent rolls up Matt for the win. Page looks like he's feeling guilty. He walks away as the Bucks yell at him. "Never trust a guy in a cowboy hat," Jericho says.

FTR come to the ring with Tully Blanchard . All three have matching jackets.

come to the ring with . All three have matching jackets. Best Friends are beaten up from a long and grueling match with the Bucks just as Dynamite takes its first commercial break.

During the picture-in-picture commercial break, FTR attacks the Best Friends outside the ring. They drag Chuck Taylor inside and work him over through the entire break.

FTR keeps Trent beat up outside, so Chuck has no one to tag.

Eventually, Harwood taps Taylor out with a knee lock.

So FTR will face Page and Omega at All Out. Will Page turn on Omega and join the new Four Horsemen? Or will FTR just screw Page over and take his title? That was an excellent match for story development, and the in-ring action was good too. Dynamite takes a commercial break.

In a black and white video, Darby Allin jumps off the top of a bridge wearing a Ricky Starks mask. We learn there's going to be a Casino Battle Royale at All Out, and Allin and Lance Archer will be in it. Archer comes to the ring with Jake the Snake. He beats up some of the "ringside young boys," as Jericho calls the wrestlers in the crowd. There's a jobber in the ring. It's Sean Maluta.

Lance Archer vs. Sean Maluta

Archer murders this guy.

JR and Jericho get to talking about how Stan Hansen from 1976 vs Lance Archer in 2020 would be a great match.

Archer pulls Maluta up from a pin when he has him beat because he wants to kick his ass more.

He hits the Blackout and then slams his head into the mat a few times for good measure and then finally pins him.

Jim Ross promises us a Jake Roberts promo if we stick around through the commercial break. Okay, I guess we will.

We get a video for MJF vs. Jon Moxley at All Out. Lance and Jake are still in the ring. Jake says there will be twenty other men who think they have a good chance of winning the Casino Battle Royale, but Jake says it better be Archer. He talks about Archer wiping off the blemish on the record from when he lost to Cody. He compares Archer to a woodchipper. Taz, Brian Cage, and Ricky Starks come out.

Jake says they're the Flintstones. Cage is Fred, Starks is Barney, and Taz is Wilma. Timely reference, Jake. But… holy shit, it's a Taz vs. Jake the Snake promo battle! Taz insists it'll be one of his boys who wins. Jake disagrees. Taz, Starks, and Cage get in the ring. Darby Allin's music plays. Allin skateboards from the parking lot to the ring and immediately attacks Ricky Starks. He knocks him right out of his shoes, and they fight up to the stage and back through the entrance tunnel. Taz and Jake prevent their hosses from fighting. The crowd chants "let them fight." I have no idea what Jake was talking about for most of that. Does he need to check in with DDP again?

MJF intimidates campaign staff in a hallway and begins walking to the ring. He's got a neck brace, a scarf, a walker, and a scarf for his walker. We get a video promo for Hikaru Shida vs. Thunder Rosa. Billy Corgan talks about Thunder Rosa. They sign a contract making the match official for All Out. Then more commercials. No matter how long it's been, I'll never get used to the dude from Smashing Pumpkins being a wrestling mogul.

MJF vs. Jon Moxley All Out Contract Signing

MJF and his staff have made it to the ramp. They make their way to the ring where there's a table set up. Moxley does his entrance. I'll say this… everyone I see is wearing a mask. Tony talks about Moxley being ranked number one on the PWI 500. Jericho is outraged. MJF signs his contract and passes it to Moxley. They trade some barbs. MJF says he knows most wrestling contract signings end in violence, but MJF isn't into that. He wants Moxley to practice social distancing like his hairline. Moxley says MJF will go bald one day, but he has to hit puberty first. MJF talks more trash. If they were fighting in a dark alley, Moxley would win, but in the wrestling ring, MJF will win because he's a pro wrestling prodigy. He says Moxley isn't a wrestler. He's a glorified goon. Moxley grew up studying guys like Sandman, New Jack, John Zandig, and Onita, who he calls hot garbage. MJF grew up studying wrestlers like Buddy Rogers, Ernie Ladd, and Tully Blanchard. MJF won't brawl with Moxley. He's gonna beat him in the ring like a wrestler. MJF goes on a little long on this one. Sometimes, less is more.

Finally, MJF gets to the point. If Moxley really thinks he's a better wrestler than MJF, he doesn't know why Moxley needs the Paradigm Shift. Unless he's not man enough to beat MJF without the move, and if that's the case, he "maybe you should tell that hot little wife of yours that I'm single." Oooooohhh!

Moxley stands up, and MJF's lawyer threatens to sue him. Moxley calls the lawyer a dickwad and tells him to sit down. Moxley says he doesn't need the paradigm shift to beat MJF, but he would like to use it on him because he doesn't like him. He says MJF thinks he's taking away Moxley's most dangerous weapon, but all he's doing is making him have to get creative about the ways he can hurt him. Moxley finds this choice interesting. He signs the contract but warns MJF to remember two things: nothing he says matters, and nothing Moxley signs matters. On September 5th, he's a dead man.

Moxley, I hate to do this to you, but… that was three things.

Moxley signs. MJF is elated. The lawyer says that was the stupidest thing Moxley ever did. Moxley thanks them for being so cool and also for being okay with what Moxley added on page seventeen. MJF and his lawyer freak out. Next week, Moxley gets a match against the lawyer, and if he doesn't show up, MJF doesn't get his title shot. The paradigm shift will be legal in that match. Dynamite takes a commercial break.

We're past the halfway point of Dynamite, so I'm gonna break this off here, and we'll finish the show in part two of this report. Click down below to read it.

