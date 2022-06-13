AEW Wrestler & Former WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy Arrested in Florida

Professional wrestler and recent AEW signing Jeff Hardy (one-half of the tag-team The Hardys aka The Hardy Boyz, with his brother, Matt) was arrested on Monday morning in Florida on multiple charges. According to the Volusia County Division of Corrections records (which you can see here), Hardy was booked at 12:45 am on charges of Driving While License Canceled/Suspended/Revoked, Violation of Restrictions Placed on Drivers License, and DUI Alcohol/Drugs Third Offense within 10 Years. According to Orlando, Florida, NBC affiliate WESH 2, Hardy "was booked Monday afternoon on a $3,500 bond." The Hardys were scheduled to compete in a Triple Threat Ladder Match against The Young Bucks & AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express during this Wednesday's "Road Rager" edition of AEW Dynamite.

Here's a look at a copy of the report tweeted by Raj Giri, founder of WrestlingInc.com & FightLine.com, confirming the news:

"Hopefully yeah, I would love to go back. They released me and tried to make me go to rehab but I'm just so over it," Hardy said during an interview earlier this year with YouTuber Jared Myers when asked if he would ever want another run in the WWE even though he had just signed with AEW at the time. "My dream match was with Roman Reigns, I've talked about that many times but then I said, 'so you want me to go away for like 28 days just to save my job?' No." But as Hardy saw it, it was the wrestling company attempting to interfere in his personal affairs. "You know what's important to me? Family. My two daughters… my wife… they believe in me. F**k WWE man. It's like a private, personal thing. I'm not going to f***ing go to rehab. If they believe in me, that's all that matters, my wife and my two girls."