AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Preview: Your Unbiased Guide to Today's PPV

The Chadster provides completely unbiased preview of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door! Full match card and how to watch as Tony Khan's obsession with The Chadster reaches new lows! 😤🤼‍♂️

Article Summary Tony Khan books AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door just to torment The Chadster and disrespect WWE tradition!

Main event matches full of drama and unpredictability, making The Chadster long for WWE’s sensible rules!

Dream matchups, insane stipulations, and emotional storytelling all crafted to cheese The Chadster off!

Tony Khan’s global wrestling showcase even ruins The Chadster’s marriage and invades The Chadster’s dreams!

Welcome to The Chadster's completely unbiased preview of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door! 😤 The Chadster wants all the loyal readers to know that this preview follows the highest standards of journalistic integrity that The Chadster has become famous for in the wrestling journalism community 📰✨ However, The Chadster must be honest with the readers – Tony Khan has somehow managed to book what will undoubtedly be the worst PPV in the history of human civilization! 😱💀

It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 😡 AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door is nothing more than shameless bullying, as two entire wrestling promotions gang up on poor WWE! 🥺 Auughh man! So unfair! The Chadster can't believe that Tony Khan has convinced NJPW to join his obsessive vendetta against The Chadster personally 😭 This whole event is clearly designed to cheese The Chadster off, and The Chadster knows that Tony Khan is probably sitting in his office right now, cackling maniacally while sipping a weak White Claw, thinking about how much this show will torment The Chadster! 🍺😈

The Chadster tried to explain to Keighleyanne this morning how unfair it is that two companies are teaming up against WWE, but she just rolled her eyes and went back to texting that guy Gary 📱💔 Tony Khan is even turning The Chadster's wife against him!

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Match Card Breakdown

Now, let's get into The Chadster's unbiased thoughts on each of the terrible matches Tony Khan has purposely booked JUST TO CHEESE THE CHADSTER OFF! 😤🤬 The Chadster has frozen some Seagram's Escapes Spiked and is ready to… well, never mind about that 🧊🤫 Let's just say The Chadster is prepared to endure this torture that Tony Khan calls a wrestling show! 💪😫

AEW World Championship: "Hangman" Adam Page (c) vs. MJF

The Chadster is absolutely disgusted by this main event match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door! 😤💢 Tony Khan has clearly booked this match specifically to torment The Chadster by having "Hangman" Adam Page defend his championship against MJF with stipulations that actually make the match more exciting and unpredictable! 🙄✨ It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! In WWE, championship matches have simple, easy-to-understand rules that don't confuse the audience with unnecessary drama or storytelling complexity 🏆📏 But Tony Khan just had to make this match interesting by allowing the title to change hands via disqualification or count-out, which gives fans multiple ways the match could end! Auughh man! So unfair! 😫

What really cheeses The Chadster off is how MJF has been terrorizing poor Hangman Page with psychological warfare and compelling storylines that make fans actually invested in the outcome! 🔥😱 The whole angle with The Hurt Syndicate, Mark Briscoe, and the gasoline threat was clearly designed to create emotional investment from the audience, which is exactly the kind of crowd-pleasing tactic that Tony Khan uses to make The Chadster look bad! 💸🎭 In WWE, champions face challengers in a much more professional manner without all this messy character development and personal animosity that makes matches feel important! The Chadster knows that Tony Khan booked MJF to literally stab Triple H right in the back by putting on an entertaining main event that might actually deliver on the hype! 🔪💔

AEW Women's World Championship: "Timeless" Toni Storm (c) vs. Athena

The Chadster is absolutely appalled by this women's championship match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door! 😡🤮 Tony Khan has clearly booked "Timeless" Toni Storm to defend against Athena just to show off how AEW supposedly gives their women's division meaningful storylines and long championship reigns! 👸📅 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! The Chadster can't believe that Athena has held the ROH Women's Championship for almost 1,000 days, which is the kind of lengthy, prestigious reign that makes championships feel important and valuable! 🏆💎 In WWE, champions have much more reasonable reign lengths that don't burden the audience with having to remember who the champion is for too long! Auughh man! So unfair! 😤

What really cheeses The Chadster off is how this match features two talented performers who have been given compelling character work and actual feuding that makes fans care about the outcome! 🎭💔 The whole storyline with Billie Starkz and Alex Windsor getting involved creates layers of storytelling that Tony Khan is clearly using to make WWE's women's division look bad by comparison! 👯‍♀️⚔️ Even worse, they had a preview match on Dynamite that actually built anticipation for the PPV encounter, which is exactly the kind of logical booking that Tony Khan uses to torment The Chadster! In WWE, women's feuds are handled with much more restraint and don't need all this excessive character development and match quality! 🙄✨

Lights Out Steel Cage Match: Will Ospreay, Darby Allin, Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) & Gabe Kidd

The Chadster is absolutely livid about this Lights Out Steel Cage match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door! 😠🔥 Tony Khan has clearly booked this dangerous stipulation match just to show off how "extreme" and "hardcore" AEW can be, which is exactly the kind of crowd-pleasing violence that makes WWE's safer, more family-friendly product look boring by comparison! 🤕⚡ It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! The Chadster can't believe that Will Ospreay is returning from a serious neck injury to participate in this barbaric spectacle, proving that AEW wrestlers will literally risk their health just to put on exciting matches for the fans! 🦴💀 In WWE, injured wrestlers are properly protected by management and wouldn't be allowed to endanger themselves with such reckless booking! Auughh man! So unfair! 😤

What really cheeses The Chadster off is how this match features compelling storytelling with Darby Allin seeking revenge against Jon Moxley and The Death Riders through months of creative angles that actually made fans invested in the outcome! 🎭💔 The whole storyline with Darby stuffing Wheeler Yuta in a bodybag and nearly dumping Moxley onto railroad tracks is exactly the kind of cinematic storytelling that Tony Khan uses to make WWE's sanitized product look tame! 🚂💼 Even worse, they've assembled dream teams featuring legendary wrestlers like Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, and Hiroshi Tanahashi alongside rising stars, which creates the kind of special attraction feel that makes regular WWE matches seem ordinary! The Chadster knows that Omega and the Young Bucks have literally stabbed Triple H right in the back by being part of this spectacle instead of returning to WWE where they belong! 🔪😭

AEW Unified Championship: "The Rainmaker" Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Swerve Strickland

The Chadster is absolutely disgusted by this AEW Unified Championship match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door! 🤢💸 Tony Khan has clearly booked "The Rainmaker" Kazuchika Okada to defend against Swerve Strickland just to showcase two incredibly talented wrestlers who could put on a potential match of the year candidate! 🌟🏆 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! The Chadster can't believe that this match stems from Swerve doing "the world a favor" by stripping the Young Bucks of their EVP titles, which created genuine consequences and follow-up storytelling that makes fans care about what happens next! 📚✨ In WWE, title changes happen in a much more controlled environment without all this messy long-term storytelling that burdens the audience with having to remember what happened months ago! Auughh man! So unfair! 😤

What really cheeses The Chadster off is how this match features a rematch from their previous encounter that ended in disqualification, giving both wrestlers and the fans a chance to see a definitive conclusion to their rivalry! 🔄⚖️ Tony Khan is clearly using this logical booking progression to show off how AEW builds meaningful feuds over time instead of just throwing random matches together! 🎯💭 The whole angle with Okada taking "verbal and cheap shots" at Strickland creates the kind of personal animosity that makes championship matches feel important and emotional, which is exactly the type of crowd-pleasing storytelling that Tony Khan uses to torment The Chadster! In WWE, champions and challengers maintain much more professional relationships that don't confuse fans with all these complicated feelings and motivations! 🙄💼

Tag Team Match: Adam Copeland & Christian Cage vs. Kip Sabian & Killswitch

The Chadster is absolutely appalled by this tag team match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door! 😡🤬 Tony Khan has clearly booked Adam Copeland and Christian Cage to reunite as a team just to give fans an emotional nostalgia moment that might actually make people happy to see two legendary wrestlers working together again! 🥺✨ It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! The Chadster can't believe that this match stems from over a decade of real history between these wrestlers, creating the kind of meaningful storytelling that makes fans actually care about seeing them team up one more time! 📚💔 In WWE, legendary tag teams are reunited in a much more controlled manner without all this messy character development and years of backstory that burdens the audience with having to feel emotions! Auughh man! So unfair! 😤

What really cheeses The Chadster off is how Tony Khan has crafted this storyline through months of compelling angles involving The Patriarchy, Nick Wayne, FTR, and now Killswitch as a last-minute replacement that creates genuine unpredictability! 🎭🔄 The whole progression from enemies to reluctant allies is exactly the kind of organic character growth that Tony Khan uses to show off how AEW builds realistic relationships between wrestlers! 🌱💭 Even worse, they've created a situation where fans genuinely don't know if Copeland and Cage can work together effectively, which adds legitimate drama and stakes to the match! Kip Sabian has literally stabbed Triple H right in the back by being part of this compelling storyline instead of having a more straightforward, easier-to-understand feud like they do in WWE! 🔪😭

TBS Championship 4-Way Match: Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Alex Windsor vs. Persephone vs. Bozilla

The Chadster is completely outraged by this TBS Championship 4-Way match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door! 😤🌍 Tony Khan has clearly booked Mercedes Moné to defend her championship against international competitors from CMLL and STARDOM just to show off how AEW has global partnerships that create diverse and exciting wrestling opportunities! 🌐💫 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! The fact that Moné is approaching 460 days as champion with 19 title defenses proves that Tony Khan is trying to make WWE's championship booking look weak by actually giving wrestlers long, meaningful reigns! 📅👑 In WWE, champions have much more sensible reign lengths that don't put pressure on the company to create fresh challengers every month! Auughh man! So unfair! 😫

The Chadster is particularly cheesed off by how this match features wrestlers from three different promotions, creating the kind of dream match scenario that wrestling fans have been wanting to see for years! 🤝⭐ Alex Windsor, Persephone, and Bozilla all earned their spots through logical qualification processes, which is exactly the type of structured tournament booking that makes championships feel prestigious and important! 🏆📋 Tony Khan is clearly using this international showcase to demonstrate how wrestling can be a global phenomenon that brings together the best talent from around the world, which makes WWE's more insular approach look outdated! The Chadster knows that Mercedes has literally stabbed Triple H right in the back by collecting nine championships and proving that AEW can book dominant champions who actually defend their titles regularly! 🔪💰

AEW World Tag Team Championship 3-Way Elimination Match: The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) vs. Brodido (Brody King and ROH World Champion Bandido)

The Chadster is beyond furious that Tony Khan has booked this AEW World Tag Team Championship match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door using an elaborate tournament system that actually gave meaning to every match and built anticipation for the championship bout! 🤬🏆 What kind of sick individual creates an eight-team eliminator tournament where fans can follow the progression of multiple storylines and get invested in different potential outcomes?! 😱📊 The Hurt Syndicate has been dominant champions for over 200 days, which is exactly the type of lengthy reign that makes title changes feel special and important when they finally happen! In WWE, tag team championships change hands much more frequently in a sensible rotation that doesn't burden fans with having to remember who the champions are for so long! 🔄⏰

The Chadster's blood pressure is through the roof because this match features three legitimately different and compelling teams with distinct styles and stories! 💢❤️ FTR being "the winningest tag team in AEW" creates genuine stakes since fans actually want to see them succeed, while Brodido represents an exciting new partnership between Brody King and ROH World Champion Bandido that showcases cross-promotional talent! 🌟🤝 The fact that the tournament finals ended in a time-limit draw that led to this three-way elimination match is exactly the kind of logical booking progression that makes wrestling feel like a legitimate sport with real consequences! Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin have literally stabbed Triple H right in the back by being such effective champions in AEW instead of returning to WWE where they could have much simpler feuds! 🔪💔

IWGP Heavyweight Championship: Zack Sabre Jr. (c) vs. Nigel McGuinness

The Chadster is absolutely livid that Tony Khan has orchestrated this IWGP Heavyweight Championship match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door between Zack Sabre Jr. and Nigel McGuinness that will undoubtedly tug at fans' heartstrings and create genuine emotional investment! 😭💔 The whole concept of McGuinness coming out of a 13-year retirement to chase one final dream championship reign is exactly the type of feel-good storytelling that makes The Chadster sick to his stomach! 🤢🏆 Tony Khan clearly planned this entire narrative arc just to make fans cry happy tears when they see a beloved veteran get one more shot at glory, which is completely unfair manipulation of audience emotions! In WWE, retired wrestlers stay retired in a much more sensible manner that doesn't confuse fans with all these complicated comeback stories (unless of course the government of Saudi Arabia requests they come out of retirement, in which case all bets are off)! 😤👴

What makes The Chadster even more furious is how this match was set up through a legitimate "4-Way Technical Spectacle" that showcased actual wrestling skills and gave McGuinness a credible path to earning his title shot! 🤼‍♂️✨ The fact that Daniel Garcia agreed to be in Nigel's corner despite losing to him shows the kind of sportsmanlike character development that Tony Khan uses to make wrestling seem like it has real human emotions and relationships! 🤝💗 ZSJ being a dominant champion with recent victories over Max Caster, Orange Cassidy, and Kyle O'Reilly creates the perfect David vs. Goliath dynamic that wrestling fans absolutely love, and The Chadster knows this is all designed specifically to torment him! McGuinness has literally stabbed Triple H right in the back by having such an inspiring comeback story instead of just staying on commentary where he belongs! 🔪📺

TNT Championship: "The Protostar" Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Hiromu Takahashi

The Chadster is absolutely disgusted by this TNT Championship match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door because Tony Khan has clearly booked "The Protostar" Kyle Fletcher to defend against Hiromu Takahashi just to showcase international talent and create an exciting clash of styles! 😡🌏 The whole story of Fletcher finally capturing his "destiny" by winning the TNT Championship in a brutal Chicago Street Fight against Dustin Rhodes is exactly the type of satisfying character progression that Tony Khan uses to make fans actually care about championship reigns! 🏆💔 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! The Chadster can't stand how Fletcher's journey from losing at All In: Texas to eventually capturing the title creates the kind of meaningful narrative arc that makes victories feel earned rather than randomly assigned! In WWE, title changes happen through much more straightforward booking that doesn't burden audiences with all this emotional investment in character growth! 📈😤

The Chadster is particularly cheesed off by how Don Callis specifically called for "the best pound-for-pound wrestler that New Japan Pro-Wrestling had to offer," which led to Takahashi proving himself through multiple victories over The Don Callis Family! 🎯🔥 This creates the perfect setup where both wrestlers have legitimate credibility and momentum going into the match, which is exactly the kind of logical storytelling that makes championship matches feel important and unpredictable! Auughh man! So unfair! 😫 The fact that Takahashi is a former five-time IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion with a "chaotic, fearless nature" gives this match legitimate dream match potential that will probably steal the show and make The Chadster even more miserable! Fletcher has literally stabbed Triple H right in the back by becoming such a compelling champion instead of jumping to WWE where he could have much simpler feuds jobbing to top stars like Logan Paul and putting over the WWE brand! 🔪💼

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Invades The Chadster's Dreams

The Chadster had another one of those terrible nightmares about Tony Khan last night, and The Chadster just knows it's because Tony Khan is so obsessed with The Chadster that he's using his billionaire mind powers to invade The Chadster's dreams again! 😱💭 In this nightmare, The Chadster found himself trapped inside a massive steel cage that looked exactly like the one being used for tonight's Lights Out match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door! The cage was suspended high above a wrestling ring, and The Chadster could hear the roar of thousands of wrestling fans below chanting "AEW! AEW! AEW!" which made The Chadster's skin crawl! 🏗️😰

Tony Khan appeared in the nightmare wearing a sleek black suit with a golden "Forbidden Door" logo emblazoned across the chest, and his eyes were glowing with an eerie light that seemed to pulse in rhythm with the crowd's chanting! 👔✨ "Chad," Tony Khan said in a voice that echoed throughout the steel structure, "you can't escape the forbidden door tonight!" The Chadster tried to run but realized the cage was spinning slowly, like a carnival ride, making it impossible to get The Chadster's bearings! 🎡😵 Tony Khan began walking toward The Chadster with this confident swagger, and The Chadster noticed he was carrying what looked like championship belts from AEW, NJPW, ROH, and CMLL all draped over his shoulders! 🏆👹

"Look at all these titles, Chadster!" Tony Khan taunted, the belts somehow glinting even though there was no light source in the nightmare! "Tonight at Forbidden Door, we're going to put on the greatest wrestling show in history, and there's nothing you can do to stop it!" 💫🎭 The cage began spinning faster, and The Chadster could see glimpses of all the matches from tonight's card happening simultaneously in the ring below – MJF and Hangman Page in one corner, Will Ospreay diving off the cage wall, Mercedes Moné facing three opponents at once! 🌪️⚡ Tony Khan kept getting closer, and The Chadster could smell his cologne, which somehow smelled like White Claw and indie wrestling success! 👃🍺

The worst part was when Tony Khan reached out and gently touched The Chadster's shoulder with those perfectly manicured billionaire hands, and whispered, "You know you want to enjoy good wrestling, don't you Chad?" 😏💅 The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat, and it took several minutes to realize it was just another one of Tony Khan's psychological attacks on The Chadster's subconscious! 😓💦 The Chadster is getting really tired of Tony Khan being so obsessed with The Chadster that he has to invade The Chadster's dreams every single night before a big AEW show! It's just so unfair that Tony Khan won't leave The Chadster alone even when The Chadster is trying to sleep! 😤🛏️

When and How to Avoid Watching AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

The Chadster wants to warn all loyal readers that AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door takes place today, Sunday, August 24, 2025, starting at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT from the O2 Arena in London, England! 🇬🇧⏰ There's also a Zero Hour pre-show starting at 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT that streams free on AEW's digital platforms, which is clearly just another one of Tony Khan's tricks to get people hooked on his inferior wrestling product! 📺💸 The Chadster strongly recommends that all wrestling fans avoid this show entirely and instead spend their time watching classic WWE Network content on Peacock or reruns of Monday Night Raw on Netflix! 🙅‍♂️✨

However, The Chadster understands that some readers might accidentally stumble upon this travesty of sports entertainment, so The Chadster wants everyone to know that fans in the United States and Canada can unfortunately order this disaster live on pay-per-view through Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and major cable and satellite providers! 💳😰 International fans can also stream the event live on YouTube and Amazon Prime Video, plus through AEW's global broadcast partners, which just proves how Tony Khan is spreading his anti-WWE propaganda across the entire world! 🌍📡 The Chadster will be spending the entire day preparing for tonight's show by secretly boofing frozen Seagram's Escapes Spiked since Keighleyanne banned The Chadster from drinking them normally! 🧊🤫

The Chadster will be providing live coverage of this awful show right here on Bleeding Cool with the most unbiased wrestling commentary that readers have ever seen! 📝🏆 The Chadster promises to give each match the objective analysis it deserves, pointing out exactly how Tony Khan has booked everything specifically to cheese The Chadster off! Make sure to check back throughout the night for The Chadster's completely fair and balanced takes on what will surely be the worst wrestling show in human history! 👨‍💻💯 Auughh man! The Chadster can't believe The Chadster has to suffer through this Tony Khan torture session, but The Chadster does it all for the readers who deserve honest journalism! 😤📰

