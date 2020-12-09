AEW's Tony Khan and Tony Schiavone Appear on Impact Wrestling

In addition to the advertised first appearance by Kenny Omega since winning the AEW Championship, Impact Wrestling also featured more guest stars from another promotion this week: AEW President Tony Khan and commentators Tony Schiavone. The pair appeared on the show under the guise of a paid commercial, knowing that Omega's appearance will draw attention from the wrestling world and wanting to promote AEW.

Here's how it went down, taken from our Impact Wrestling recap, the full version of which will be out tomorrow morning.

Tony Khan and Tony Schiavone are on screen for a "commercial." They claim this is a "paid ad." Khan claims he could stop Kenny from showing up tonight if he wanted to, but he decided to help fund the show with this ad because he thinks it helps everyone's bottom line. But he does have a problem with how Kenny won the belt. He invites Don Callis to join Kenny Omega on AEW Dynamite tonight. Then Tony talks about all the matches booked for the show and when talking about the Young Bucks, says he might check out some of Impact's tag teams and says that he has investments in Nashville and might just buy Impact. He promotes Tony Schiavone's interview with Sting on Dynamite tomorrow.

Kenny Omega won the AEW Championship from Jon Moxley on last week's episode of AEW Dynamite, a special event dubbed Winter is Coming, with help from Impact's Don Callis. Callis and Omega fled the building "like scalded dogs," according to Jim Ross, with Callis promising that AEW viewers wanting answers would have to tune into Impact, which airs Tuesdays on AXS TV (and also streams live on Twitch for free). You can see the video of the "commercial" featuring Tony Khan and Tony Schiavone below.